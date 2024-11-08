Türkiye closes 2024’s 3rd quarter with record-breaking results in tourism

Anatolian Fortress Bosphorus Istanbul View

DUBAI MEDIA CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Türkiye hosted 49.2 million visitors and accumulated 46.9 billion USD of tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2024. Türkiye’s year-on-year growth in visitor numbers was 9%, and revenues were 7%. Breaking its all-time records for incoming visitors, the country is well-positioned to surpass its year-end target of 60 million visitors.The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced Türkiye’s 2024 3rd quarter results in tourism at a press conference in İstanbul. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism, said that the number of visitors to Türkiye in the first nine months of 2024 had increased by 9% year-on-year to 49.2 million.Türkiye’s tourism revenues in the same period showed a 7% growth to 46,9 billion USD. Türkiye’s average daily expenditure per international visitor reached 107 USD. Minister Ersoy said, “The first 9 months’ results we achieved are the highest the Republic of Türkiye had ever seen; therefore, we are increasing our year-end target to 61 million visitors by the end of the year.”Hosting visitors from all around the world, İstanbul and Antalya achieved strong growthTürkiye’s biggest metropolis, İstanbul, welcomed more than 14 million international visitors in the first nine months. Achieving a 7% growth, İstanbul’s biggest tourist attractions in the Historical Peninsula, Taksim, Karaköy districts, and the Bosphorus line on the European and Asian sides of the city hosted visitors from more than 200 countries of the American, European, African, Australian, and Asian continents. Antalya, known as the “Turkish capital of tourism,” hosted more than 13,3 million visitors and maintained its leadership in the eastern Mediterranean.Türkiye’s biggest markets showed sustainable growthRussia, Germany and the United Kingdom, Türkiye’s traditional biggest markets, have all continued to grow as visitors flocked to Türkiye’s major tourism hubs Antalya, İstanbul, İzmir, and Muğla.More than 5,5 million Russians chose Türkiye as their holiday destination, creating a 6% growth between January and September 2024. In the same period, the number of German visitors exceeded 5,2 million, and the German market grew 6%. The United Kingdom, Türkiye’s third biggest market, showed a 17% growth as almost 3,7 million Brits visited Türkiye in the first 9 months of the year. Türkiye achieved its most significant growth in China, hosting more than 312.000 visitors, with an 84% increase compared to last year. Visitors coming to Türkiye enjoyed country’s deep cultural and historical heritage, rich gastronomy culture and city experiences as well as its beautiful landscapes.

