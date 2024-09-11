Assos: The Gem of Türkiye’s North Aegean

Canakkale Harbour Assos Assos Ancient City

Assos, a serene Aegean gem in Çanakkale, offers rich history, ancient ruins, and natural beauty, making it a peaceful escape amidst untouched landscapes.

DUBAI MEDIA CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assos, turning its face to the deep blue waters under the shadow of ancient olive trees, is an Aegean jewel at the foot of Mount Ida. Having hosted many civilisations for centuries in the modern-day Ayvacık district of Çanakkale , Assos is one of the most beautiful getaways in the Aegean with its untouched nature, pristine air, and ancient treasures. Let’s explore what this lesser-known jewel of Türkiye has to offer.Aegean’s Cool RouteAssos offers numerous coves and beaches where you can dive into the infinite blue waters. Beautiful coves, such as Kadırga and Sivrice, pristine beaches like Sokakağzı, and many other lovely spots, including the Ancient Harbour, are among this unspoiled landscape’s authentic and untouched beauties. Kadırga Bay, on the other hand, stands out for its long, expansive shoreline and Blue Flag status. While the shores are mostly made up of large stones throughout Assos, people generally jump into the sea via wooden piers. It’s worth mentioning that the sea in Assos warms up a bit later due to its geographical location, and its waters are cooler compared to the Mediterranean. Another feature of Assos is its diverse accommodation options. You can choose from camping sites which you can day-trip to, small pensions, luxurious and comfortable hotels, and boutique hotels.Majestic Ancient City of Assos What makes the beautiful coastline of Assos so captivating is the Ancient City of Assos, perched on a dormant volcanic hill that offers impressive views of the Aegean beneath your feet. The city’s history dates back to the 6th century BCE. The ancient city, which attracts attention today with its majestic walls that survived to our day and outstanding structures uncovered during archaeological excavations, was included in the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage tentative list in May 2017. Among its famous residents is the philosopher Aristotle, who founded a school of philosophy here. The Temple of Athena stands out as one of the must-see treasures of the ancient city. Located in the Assos Acropolis, the Temple of Athena is dedicated to the Goddess Athena, known as the protector of the city. Glamorous with its columns and stunning sea view, the structure is also architecturally significant as the only example of an Archaic-Doric Temple in Anatolian geography. Visiting this temple at the city's highest point, especially at sunset, is a truly unforgettable experience. After watching the sunset, you can explore other parts of the city, such as the Agora, Gymnasium, and open-air theatre.Behramkale and BeyondBehramkale village is a small settlement within the ancient city walls. Walking through the village’s narrow streets, you come across historic houses that are excellent examples of stone architectural craftsmanship. Additionally, the village women sell souvenirs and homemade food products on stands they set up on these streets or in small shops. It is possible to find many local and natural products here, ranging from various herbs and olive oil to homemade “tarhana”, a delicious soup with vegetables, tangy yoghurt, herbs, aromatic spices, and handcrafted lacework.The village also has a mosque and a bridge from the Ottoman era. The Hüdavendigar Mosque, built in the 14th century with a square plan and a single dome, is notable for the intricate geometric motifs on its mihrab. The Hüdavendigar Bridge, over the Tuzla Stream near Behramkale, is architecturally impressive with its meticulously crafted arches. You can walk across this elegant 600-year-old bridge, which is closed to vehicle traffic. Assos is also a destination worth exploring because of the beautiful local villages surrounding it. The historic, charming, and cute villages of Yeşilyurt and Adatepe, just half an hour from Assos, should be on your must-see list for the region. When you visit Adatepe village, you can explore the Adatepe Olive Oil Museum. As Türkiye’s first olive oil museum, this complex allows you to observe all the stages of olive oil production.Flavours Sure to Linger on Palate for a Long TimeAssos, renowned for its historical and natural beauty, is also a stunning gastronomic destination, offering an impressive array of regional flavours. Here, you can find all the tastes unique to Aegean cuisine, from stuffed zucchini flowers to sea beans. In the restaurants and taverns by the harbour, you can enjoy Assos’s signature dishes, such as grilled octopus’ salad, swordfishes on skewers, grilled dusky groupers, scorpion fish soup, grilled calamari, and stuffed calamari. With its hills covered in olive trees, Assos is also among Türkiye’s popular stops for olive oil. You can enjoy mezes made from vegetables, herbs, and olive oil and purchase some excellent olive oils. Don’t forget to cool off with the region’s famous mulberry syrup during the day in Assos.

Welcome to Çanakkale, a unique and lovely city that has inspired countless of stories. See the famous places like Troy, Assos and witness a history unfold.

