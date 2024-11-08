Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,232 in the last 365 days.

Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is pleased to announce a Fake ID campaign beginning November 11, 2024

Helena – Montana’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and received an alcohol education award from this organization. NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

ABCD will launch their Fake ID campaign on November 11, 2024, and will run through February 11, 2025. Eleven billboards in high-traffic areas across parts of Montana, including  the Highline, along I-90, throughout Helena, and I-15, to illustrate the potential consequences of using a Fake ID to purchase alcohol. Four public service ads (PSAs) will run on over 200 AM and FM radio stations throughout Montana.  These PSAs will also highlight the potential consequences of using a Fake ID to purchase alcohol from the perspectives of the underaged users, alcoholic beverage license holders, and parents.

For more details, please go to the ABCD’s webpage abcd.mt.gov and click on Alcohol Responsibility Campaigns for locations of the billboards and other resources.

Media Contact:

Jason Slead | (406) 444-6700
dorcommunications@mt.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is pleased to announce a Fake ID campaign beginning November 11, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more