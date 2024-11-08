Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is pleased to announce a Fake ID campaign beginning November 11, 2024

Helena – Montana’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and received an alcohol education award from this organization. NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

ABCD will launch their Fake ID campaign on November 11, 2024, and will run through February 11, 2025. Eleven billboards in high-traffic areas across parts of Montana, including the Highline, along I-90, throughout Helena, and I-15, to illustrate the potential consequences of using a Fake ID to purchase alcohol. Four public service ads (PSAs) will run on over 200 AM and FM radio stations throughout Montana. These PSAs will also highlight the potential consequences of using a Fake ID to purchase alcohol from the perspectives of the underaged users, alcoholic beverage license holders, and parents.

For more details, please go to the ABCD’s webpage abcd.mt.gov and click on Alcohol Responsibility Campaigns for locations of the billboards and other resources.

Media Contact:

Jason Slead | (406) 444-6700

dorcommunications@mt.gov