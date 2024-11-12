Prevalon Energy and Innergex Sign Two Contracts for Battery Energy Storage System in Chile

Innovative energy storage technology to enhance grid stability and accelerate Chile’s renewable energy transition.

HEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prevalon Energy , a leading provider of advanced energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of two new contracts with Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (Innergex) to deploy state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at the San Andrés and Salvador facilities in Chile’s Atacama region. These projects build on the success of previous joint ventures, including the 425 MWh BESS deployed at co-located sites in Chile . This marks the second collaboration between Prevalon and Innergex, reinforcing a strong partnership committed to driving innovation in energy storage and supporting Chile’s renewable energy transition.The San Andrés facility will feature a five-hour battery storage system, delivering up to 210 MWh, while the Salvador facility will house a five-hour system with a capacity of 100 MWh. Both systems will be powered by Prevalon’s HD 511 liquid-cooled AC solution. These installations will utilize advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology, Power Conversion Systems (PCS) equipped with inverters and medium-voltage transformers, and Prevalon’s comprehensive USA-made Energy Management System (EMS) with a SCADA interface. The EMS, certified to IEC 62443-5-1 Level Two cybersecurity standards , provides top-tier protection against cyber threats. The BESS technology also adheres to UL 1973, UL 9540, and NFPA 855-2023 safety standards.With completion targeted for 2026, these projects will significantly enhance grid stability in the region and contribute to Chile’s decarbonization efforts by increasing renewable energy integration and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.“We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Innergex and deliver two advanced energy storage systems to the San Andrés and Salvador sites,” said Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy. “These projects are pivotal in advancing energy storage technology, modernizing energy infrastructure, ensuring grid reliability, and fostering a sustainable energy future. We are proud to support Chile’s energy transition with these innovative solutions.”"These two new BESS projects with Prevalon Energy underscore our shared commitment to driving Chile’s energy transition forward, and we are excited to build on our successful history of collaboration," said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. "With these new battery storage systems, we are not only enhancing grid stability but also reinforcing our dedication to sustainable energy solutions that reduce reliance on fossil fuels. We are proud to be creating a stronger, more resilient energy future for Chile."Prevalon Energy remains at the forefront of energy storage technology, committed to advancing grid modernization and global decarbonization through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Innergex.# # #About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future.About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 89 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,377 MW (gross 4,332 MW), including 42 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 9 solar facilities and 3 battery energy storage facilities. Innergex also holds interests in 14 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 991 MW (gross 1,334 MW), 2 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 9,807 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows and provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital. To learn more, visit innergex.com.

