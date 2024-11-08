DR. LEONARD BARRY SMITH SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S PRESIDENTIAL AWARD IN PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Dr. Leonard Barry Smith honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Leonard Barry Smith, DDS, MSc, FRCD( C), FAAPD(life), Diplomate ABPD(life), Pediatric Dentist and former owner of his private Practice, Dental Care for Children, located in Calgary, Alberta Canada, was selected for The Presidential Award in Pediatric Dentistry by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor.The Presidential Award in Pediatric Dentistry is a prestigious honor presented to exceptional professionals in the field of pediatric dentistry. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing the oral health and well-being of children. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their significant contributions to improving pediatric dental practices, enhancing patient care, and advocating for the importance of early dental intervention. His work continues to positively impact the lives of countless children and their families. Dr. Smith will accept his award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville in December 2024. www.iaotp.com /award-galaStephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, commented, "We are deeply honored to recognize Dr. Leonard Smith with the Presidential Award in Pediatric Dentistry. His relentless pursuit of excellence in pediatric dentistry research and treatment makes him a true leader in the industry. We look forward to celebrating his achievements at our gala."Dr. Smith has demonstrated exceptional brilliance in Pediatric Dentistry, dedicating over fifty years to advancing the field with his outstanding expertise and commitment. His illustrious career includes roles that highlight his impact and leadership, such as serving as President of the Academy of Dentistry for the Handicapped and Chief of the Dental Department at Alberta Children's Hospital. In addition to his leadership roles, he has been a valued consultant to the hospital's hemophilia and cleft palate teams, ensuring specialized care for complex cases. Dr. Smith contributes to academia as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Calgary's Faculty of Medicine and is an associate member of the Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute for Child and Maternal Health. His dedication to quality care extends to his role as Chairman of the Non-Hospital Dental Facility Accreditation Committee of the Alberta Dental Association and College, where he has furthered standards of excellence in dental practice.Before embarking on his career, Dr. Smith received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Alberta in 1968 and earned a Master of Science Degree and Pedodontic Dentistry Certification from Ohio State University in 1972. 1970, he completed a hospital residency at the Winnipeg Children's Hospital. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Dentists of Canada, a Life Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and a Life Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.Dr. Smith founded two impactful non-profit organizations, The Society for a Healthy Mouth Healthy Child in Alberta and the Foundation for a Healthy Mouth Healthy Child in the United States. Noticing a troubling rise in early childhood caries (ECC) locally, Dr. Smith expanded his research and discovered that this issue affected children across North America. ECC, an infectious disease that can begin as early as nine months, poses serious long-term health risks if left untreated. Understanding that ECC is more than a problem of "baby teeth," Dr. Smith took proactive steps to educate the public. He launched awareness campaigns emphasizing the importance of preventive dental care from a baby's first feeding, underscoring ECC prevention as a critical component of lifelong health. Through his efforts, Dr. Smith has provided compelling evidence on the need for early dental care, empowering communities to take action against ECC.Dental Care Children offers Calgary's young patients a warm, welcoming, and family-centered dental experience. Dr. Smith, recognized as Calgary's first formally trained Pediatric Dentist, founded the clinic to focus on specialized pediatric dental care. His passion, dedication, and emphasis on educating patients and families about oral healthcare have distinguished him in his field. Dr. Smith has cared for generations of patients, extending his expertise to healthy children, children with special needs, and patients from infancy onward. His commitment to creating a supportive and informative environment continues to profoundly impact the community.Being recognized worldwide throughout his career, Dr. Smith has received numerous awards and accolades. Last year, Dr Smith was named Top Global Impact Pediatric Dentist of the Year for 2023.In 2022, he was awarded Top Pediatric Dentist of the Decade in 2022, was featured in IAOTP's international bestseller Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication, and was featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square. In 2020, he received the prestigious IAOTP Lifetime Achievement Award. For 2019, he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was honored as IAOTP's Top Pediatric Dentist of the Year. He has been interviewed by TIP Radio and by CUTV News. Cr Leonard Smith will be celebrated at IAOTP's annual awards gala in Nashville at the Opryland Hotel this December for the prestigious Presidential Award in Pediatric Dentistry. In 2017, he was selected as Pinnacle Professional of the Year by Continental Who's Who and recognized by the International Association for HealthCare Professionals and Leading Physicians of the World. In 2014, he received a special achievement award from the American Academy of Pediatrics for his distinguished service and dedication to the mission and goals of the Academy. In 2013, he was selected as Outstanding Professional of the Year by Worldwide Who's Who.Looking back, Dr. Smith attributes his success to his wife and children, his education, mentors he has worked alongside, and his passion for research. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, Dr. Smith hopes to continue educating people through an age-specific oral health curriculum. He hopes that one day it will become the standard curriculum globally, written in every major language, and made available using broadband technology to reach those in remote locations. He feels that early Childhood Caries will only be controlled or eliminated if we teach today's children and tomorrow's parents why and how their oral health impacts their overall health and development.For more information on Dr. Smith, please visit: https://drleonardsmith.com/ To View for Video Biography, please visit: https://youtu.be/4t13lFxYrr0 About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

