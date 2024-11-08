Public invited to comment on proposed use of Tropical Storm Fred long-term recovery funds for Hurricane Helene impacts

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comments through Dec. 8 on a proposed amendment to the action plan for administering HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds in areas of Haywood County that were impacted by Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Helene. The proposed action plan amendment is intended to address new unmet homeowner recovery needs, including cases where homeowners and communities have experienced additional damage due to impacts from Hurricane Helene.

The draft action plan allows Haywood County to identify homeowners and communities impacted by Tropical Storm Fred and Hurricane Helene and provide repairs and reconstructions among other activities to those areas recovering from both storms.

A draft of the new Substantial Action Plan Amendment 2 for Tropical Storm Fred funding is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to ncorr.publiccomments@ncdps.gov or by U.S. Postal Service mail to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709. Public comments on the new draft action plan must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

A division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, mitigation, resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout and local infrastructure. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.



