Women in Retail Media Collective Debuts to Champion Female Leaders in the Booming Retail Media Space

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retail media industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to reach $125 billion by 2026 with an annual growth rate exceeding 20%. In response, the Women in Retail Media Collective (WRM Collective) has officially launched to empower and support women within this booming sector. Founded by industry leaders Emma Helsloot and Ana Laura Zain, WRM Collective offers a community designed to amplify women’s voices, foster professional development, and unlock opportunities in an evolving landscape.The WRM Collective is more than just a network - it’s a comprehensive resource for women in retail media. Members gain access to a curated calendar of must-attend industry events, monthly trend insights, and a job listings board tailored to retail media professionals. Additionally, WRM Collective’s mentorship program connects women with seasoned professionals who provide guidance on career growth and industry leadership.Supported by leading industry associations and experts committed to advancing diversity, including the IAB Europe,FMCG Guys, Pentaleap, and Skai, WRM Collective is backed by a powerful network of advocates working together to shape a more inclusive future in retail media.Emma Helsloot, EMEA Sales Director at Pentaleap and co-founder of the WRM Collective, stated, “Our vision for the Women in Retail Media Collective is to create an environment where women at all stages of their careers feel empowered to lead and innovate. We’re bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to share their experiences, offer support, and inspire change within the industry.”Ana Laura Zain, CMO at Pentaleap and co-founder of the WRM Collective, added, “The launch of WRM Collective is a transformative moment for retail media. In my role at Pentaleap, we prioritize creating open, efficient ecosystems that foster collaboration and innovation. Through WRM Collective, we’re extending this vision to empower women across the industry, building a community where each contribution is recognized and celebrated as we shape a more inclusive future together.”Marie-Clare Puffett, Industry Development & Insights Director at IAB Europe, remarked, “As retail media continues to transform across Europe, it's crucial that we uplift women’s voices and foster opportunities that drive both personal and industry growth. WRM Collective offers the perfect platform for women to share insights, collaborate, and lead the way in shaping the future of retail media.”Diana Abebrese, Global Retail Media Lead at EPAM, stated, “The retail media industry is at a pivotal moment, with technology and innovation driving new possibilities every day. WRM Collective offers a collaborative environment where women can harness these advancements, share expertise, and shape the future of retail media together. I'm thrilled to be part of this initiative that’s dedicated to empowering women to lead in such a dynamic field.”For more information on how to join or to learn more about the Women in Retail Media Collective, please visit www.wrmcollective.com About Women in Retail Media Collective (WRM Collective)The Women in Retail Media Collective (WRM Collective) is a network dedicated to empowering women in the retail media sector. By providing resources, mentorship, and community, WRM Collective creates pathways for women to lead, innovate, and drive change in this booming sector. Founded by two industry leaders, WRM Collective is committed to fostering a more inclusive and equitable retail media landscape. For more information visit www.wrmcollective.com

