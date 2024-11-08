OSCE continues to strengthen Moldova’s ability to combat illicit trafficking, with a focus on small arms and light weapons

From 5 to 8 November, the OSCE gathered representatives of Moldovan law enforcement agencies in a series of meetings to strengthen their capabilities in detecting and investigating illicit trafficking, with a focus on small arms and light weapons (SALW).

The discussions included proposed amendments to the legislative framework and assessments of training and equipment needs for Moldovan law enforcement. These enhancements are expected to improve detection, search and seizure operations, elevating the quality of investigations and evidence-gathering in SALW trafficking cases.

Facilitated by the OSCE on 6 November, the second meeting of the inter-institutional working group included 19 representatives from the Ministry of Interior, General Police Inspectorate, the General Border Police Inspectorate, the Customs Service, and the Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Serious Organized Crime and Special Cases. The group was established in September 2024 as part of Moldova's National Action Plan for EU Accession (2024-2027) and aims to align the national legal framework with EU standards. Insights from this meeting will guide legislative and regulatory analyses and support amendments to bolster the authorities’ operational efficiency.

To evaluate detection and investigation capacities of illicit trafficking, particularly SALW-related, the OSCE conducted various on-site assessments at the General Police Inspectorate’s Forensic and Judicial Expertise Centre and regional police stations, focusing on the equipment needed for effective operations. The OSCE collaborated with international partners such as the South Eastern and Eastern Europe Clearinghouse for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX).

These activities are funded by the UK Government as part of the “Support to the Law Enforcement Agencies in Moldova in Response to the Security Challenges in the Region” extra-budgetary project.