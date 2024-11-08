【Enhance service quality】 MGTO announces the all-time high list of 390 awarded merchants of 2024 at Annual Meeting of QTSAS Assessment Committee

MACAU, November 8 - The Assessment Committee of the Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme (QTSAS or the “Scheme”) convened its Annual Meeting of 2024 yesterday (7 November) to review and approve the assessment results and the list of 390 accredited merchants in the three categories namely travel agencies, catering and retail businesses in 2024. The number of accredited merchants is an all-time high, bespeaking the trade’s efforts in advancing their service quality and jointly promoting sustainable development in tourism and the related sectors.

Dedication to service optimization

Since the inception of QTSAS in 2014, MGTO aims to encourage and support businesses to enhance service quality continuously through recognition and commendation, to enrich Macao’s offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure and brighten the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

22 participants attended the Annual Meeting of the QTSAS Assessment Committee yesterday, including MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Head of Research and Information Technology Division of Consumer Council, Kan Chou Pui, representative of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Ma Io Meng, Assistant Professor of Macao University of Tourism, Virginia Lau, President of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macao, Chan Chak Mo, Vice President of Macau Travel Agency Association, Leong Sio Pan, Director of Travel Industry Council of Macau, Paul Wong, President of the Board of Directors of Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises of Catering, Vincent Ieong, Vice President of Association of Macao Tourist Agents, Tang Ka Man, and Director of Macau Hotel Association, Connie Chio.

The following items were on the agenda: a review of implementation of QTSAS’ assessment in 2024 with an analysis of the merchants’ performance, a summary of assessment work and suggestions for enhancement in the future. The attendees reviewed and approved the assessment results and list of awarded merchants of 2024, besides leading a discussion on the logistics and implementation of the Scheme next year.

Increase the number of awarded catering merchants this year

At present, the Scheme covers three categories namely travel agencies, catering and retail businesses. Assessment and technical support units are assigned by MGTO to conduct the "Mystery Customer Service Assessment" and "Service Management System Audit" on catering businesses and travel agencies, whereas retail businesses are assessed in collaboration with the Consumer Council’s “Certified Shop” scheme. This year, the maximal number of awarded catering merchants is increased to encourage service optimization in the sector.

MGTO organized a Mid-phase Review Briefing Seminar this August specially for the participating catering businesses and travel agencies of the year, to elaborate on the performance of merchants at the first stage of assessment, so that merchants could promptly improve their services in accord with the feedback. The businesses were given an impetus to build a hospitable and quality destination together for sustainable tourism development in Macao.

390 merchants are accredited by QTSAS in 2024

After over six months of meticulous assessments and the Committee’s discussion at the Meeting yesterday, a total of 390 merchants in the three categories are accredited by QTSAS in 2024. Awarded businesses will be notified at a later time.

312 catering businesses won accreditation

The accolades for catering businesses this year include “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award”, “Quality Tourism Services Gold Award” as well as the four Special Theme Awards namely Sustainable Dining Award, Community Care Services Award, Local Feature Award and Operational Innovation Award.

Among the 390 QTSAS-accredited merchants this year, 312 accredited catering businesses are awarded one or more of the above accolades. They include 146 new participants and 2023-accredited catering businesses competing for the awards of this year again. The other 166 winning catering businesses are 2023’s awardees which have their accreditation renewed for one more year after they passed the related assessment for the supervisory period this year.

Highest accolade — one travel agency won Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award

In the sector of travel agencies, a total of 44 businesses won the “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award” this year, including 18 new participants and 26 accredited merchants of 2023. One of the travel agencies won the “Quality Tourism Services Excellence Award” as well.

For the retail sector, 34 Excellent Certified Shops were presented the “Quality Tourism Services Merchant Award” this year under the collaboration between MGTO and the Consumer Council.

Assessment team ensures recognition from various sectors

The QTSAS Assessment Committee was established with the objective to ensure the fairness of assessment and set the standards of accreditation for tourism industry operators and consumers. The committee comprises 11 representatives from different sectors including governmental entities, related industry associations, academic institutions and organizations for protection of consumer rights. Every year, the committee convenes an annual meeting whereby they undergo discussions and come to decisions about award conferment.

Keep branding Macao as a hospitable destination

In 2023, MGTO unfolded the Macao Courtesy Campaign to inspire warm hospitality towards travelers among residents and members of the trade. In continuous collaboration with industry partners, the Office organized various training programs and produced related videos to widen the promotion. In the first three quarters of this year, the Office released the "Macao Courtesy Campaign” Online Learning Videos for the General Public, Tourism Industry and Transportation successively, to support service optimization of the travel trade. In addition, a music video entitled “Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home” and a series of promotional videos themed as Dining, Retail, Transportation and Students were rolled out. This month (November), a new promotional video themed as “Start from the heart, be our ambassador” debuts under the same series, with the aim to cultivate the spirit of warm hospitality for visitors and raise the awareness of the general public, with the hope that they can practice courtesy and value its significance to Macao as a travel destination.