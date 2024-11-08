【Grand Prix Month】Macao Grand Prix Museum x Wynn Special Chocolate F1 manifest glamorous “tourism + sports”

MACAU, November 8 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) is unveiling a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with integrated resort enterprises in November, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. As part of the series, the exhibition of Wynn Special Chocolate F1, co-presented by the Museum and Wynn, kicked off today (8 November). The Government and various resort enterprises join hands to manifest Macao’s glamorous “tourism + sports”, enrich the offerings of the world centre of tourism and leisure, and brighten the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Exquisite artwork of master pastry artist

A racing car of extraordinary sweetness, Chocolate F1, was handcrafted by Bob Tay, the master pastry artist with numerous international food art awards under his belt. By the technique of couverture chocolate, he molded an exquisitely-streamlined car from chocolate through 360 hours of dedication of sophisticated craftmanship. With a higher proportion of cocoa butter in couverture, the carving process required precise temperature control.

Wynn Special Chocolate F1 blends gastronomy and innovation

The exhibit of Chocolate F1 is 2.5-meter long and weighs 100 kgs. The smooth curves and lines of the masterpiece embodies the legend of unparalleled speed in the motorsport world. It is an innovative symphony of motorsport culture and chocolate art.

The Wynn Special Chocolate F1 is on display at the Exhibit Zone of Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix on the 1st floor of the Macao Grand Prix Museum from today until 20 January next year (2025). The edible artwork is set to enrich the diversity of exhibits and museumgoers’ experience, promoting the culture of the Macau Grand Prix and Macao’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in synergy.

Series of themed activities carry on motorsport culture

MGTO and several integrated resort enterprises join hands to unveil a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix at the Macao Grand Prix Museum in November. Among the series, “A Racing Legacy – Drivers’ Collection Exhibition” was inaugurated along with another activity on 6 November. Following the display of Wynn Special Chocolate F1 starting today (8 November), other themed activities will ensue, including release of a new book about karting history, sharing sessions of racing drivers and teams as well as brand-new virtual-reality interactive installation. The projects embrace the mission to carry on the motorsport culture and foster the integrated development of “tourism + sports”.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.