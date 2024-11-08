Myanmar grants visa-on-arrival to Macao SAR Passport holders

MACAU, November 8 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region has received the notification from the Consulate General of the Republic of Union of Myanmar in Hong Kong that holders of the Macao SAR Passport arriving at international airports of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar can apply for the Tourist Visa On Arrival for tourism purpose for a maximum stay of 30 days. This measure is put into use on a trial basis for one year starting from 21st October 2024. For details of application formalities, please refer to the website of the Consulate General of the Republic of Union of Myanmar in Hong Kong: https://www.myanmarconsulatehk.org/index.php/visa/announcement.

At present, a total of 148 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to the Macao SAR Passport holders. For details, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: www.dsi.gov.mo.