UTM holds 2024 Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony

MACAU, November 8 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held its 2024 Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony on 8 November, presenting more than 300 scholarships to students who demonstrated outstanding performance in academic achievements, global internships, research and exchange activities.

Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of UTM Council, and Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, as well as representatives of donors attended the ceremony. More than 240 scholarships and fellowships worth more than 1.9 million patacas donated by the UTM Council, government departments, private enterprises, associations and individuals, were awarded to students. In addition, in the current academic year, UTM has offered 78 full or half tuition fee waiver to new undergraduate and postgraduate students.

In her speech, Rector Fanny Vong expressed gratitude to all donating organisations and individuals for their generous contributions, enabling students to pursue diversified development. In terms of curriculum development, UTM will keep introducing new programmes to cultivate high-end versatile talents, in response to the evolving demands of tourism industry and society. Furthermore, UTM will continue to enhance its teaching environment, aiming to provide students and faculty members with more ample and diverse teaching and practical spaces, enriching their learning experience.

Apart from UTM, scholarship and fellowship providers include (names not listed in order): UTM Council, Macao Foundation, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, BOC Macau, Mr. Cheung Lup Kwan, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Golden Burger (Macau) Charity Association, Henry Fok Foundation, L’Arc Macau and Lisboeta Macau, Macau Hotel Association, Macau Polytex Group, Macau Traveling and Cultural Exchange Promotion Association, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Ltd., Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. as well as Wynn Resorts, S.A.