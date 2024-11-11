MISSD Honors Veterans by Raising Awareness of Medication-Induced Suicide

MISSD has launched digital akathisia awareness ads on military bases serving all branches. Listen and learn from real people who share their lived experiences to help others be safer and better informed.

Many veterans who seek therapeutic talk therapy are instead harmed by polypharmacy and akathisia, a medication-induced disorder that can cause suicidality

Akathisia and related adverse psychiatric drug effects are systemic problems and not as rare as pharmaceutical companies have led the public to believe.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Veterans Day, we honor those who served and acknowledge the challenges many face after service, including the risk of harm from overprescribed medications in lieu of therapeutic talk therapy. Today, the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) amplifies awareness of akathisia—a dangerous, often-misunderstood disorder that can lead to self-harm, violence, and iatrogenic suicide.

"Akathisia can have fatal consequences if not properly diagnosed and managed," said MISSD founder Wendy Dolin. "This disorder, triggered by various medications—including antidepressants—is often unrecognized by healthcare providers and consumers."

MISSD’s public health video, Voices of Veterans: The Hidden Dangers of Medication, highlights stories of treatment-induced harm and the severe impact of akathisia symptoms, including agitation, intense inner and outer restlessness, delirium, and suicidality. Many veterans who sought counseling to address trauma-related challenges instead found themselves on long waitlists and were prescribed multiple medications without informed consent about actual risks versus potential benefits.

Akathisia is often mismanaged with additional medications or by increasing the dose of the original drug. These actions can worsen the condition rather than relieve it.

"MISSD recently presented at the first Veterans Harm Reduction Symposium, exploring the relationship between medication and veteran suicide. Symposium attendees shared similar adverse experiences as those MISSD spotlights in Voices of Veterans," said Dolin. "Akathisia and related adverse psychiatric drug effects are systemic problems and not as rare as pharmaceutical companies have led the public to believe."

Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) black box suicide warning for antidepressants covers ages 25 and under, akathisia can affect anyone, regardless of age. Common selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) that are primarily marketed as depression treatments include drugs sold under the brand names of Paxil, Zoloft, and Prozac.

The FDA warning on all SSRIs states:

"Pediatric patients being treated with antidepressants for any indication should be closely observed for clinical worsening, as well as agitation, irritability, suicidality, and unusual changes in behavior, especially during the initial few months of a course of drug therapy, or at times of dose changes, either increases or decreases. This monitoring should include daily observation by families and caregivers and frequent contact with the physician."

"Families who report akathisia-induced harm often feel dismissed by mental health and suicide prevention organizations," said Dolin. "This lack of acknowledgment compounds their grief and can feel like gaslighting for those suffering from akathisia. One reason for this organizational silence may be financial conflicts of interest, as many of these purported nonprofits are substantially funded by the pharmaceutical industry."

In addition to public health videos and conference presentations, the foundation's prevention and education initiatives include a recent akathisia awareness campaign on military bases serving all branches, a free e-learning course, and an Akathisia Stories podcast.

MISSD is a 503c nonprofit dedicated to supporting truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials. As an authentic grassroots nonprofit, MISSD accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical industry. For more information about akathisia and how you can help, please visit MISSD.co.

