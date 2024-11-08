Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Victory Park in Baku
AZERBAIJAN, November 8 - 08 November 2024, 10:50
On November 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the opening of Victory Park in Baku.
The head of state raised the tricolor State Flag of Azerbaijan at the park.
They laid a wreath and flowers at the Victory Monument here.
The President then addressed the nation.
