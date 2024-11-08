Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in Australia to teach the art of hand-slicing

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently launched in Australia, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is proud to share an age-old tradition of the exquisite craft of hand-slicing their celebrated prosciutto.This method not only enhances the flavour and texture of the product but also honours the centuries of tradition that has earned the premium prosciutto the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status.The hand-slicing technique ensures that each slice showcases the marbling and texture contributing to its distinctive flavour profile.For those who want to slice and enjoy at home, you will need:• one leg of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO• a meat carving knife – never serrated – with a long sharp blade• to remove the first layer and discard, try not to remove too much fatTo get the best slices from your prosciutto:• hand slice no more than a millimetre thick• follow the orientation of the muscle fibres to keep slices intact"Hand slicing Prosciutto di Carpegna in the correct way maintains the integrity of the product and ensures food lovers get the most from their dish." says Carpegna’s Australian representative Chef Andrea Vignali."As we launch in Australia and share the art of hand slicing, we aim to deepen appreciation and preserve this cherished tradition," said Cristian Tassoni, Export Sales Manager at Prosciutto Carpegna PDO. "We hope that when Australian food lovers understand the dedication and craftsmanship involved, they will enjoy our product even more."In the coming months Chef Andrea Vignali will be demonstrating this skill, sharing the history behind the product and sampling at pop-up tasting days in SA, VIC and NSW with plans for other states in the New Year.Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is now available in pre-sliced packs as and whole legs at select, Woolworths, gourmet retailers and restaurants.For more information about our tasting days, recipes, and to find a retailer near you, visit our website at consorzioprosciuttodicarpegna.it/en

