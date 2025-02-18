Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, now available in Australia, conquers the Aussie’s taste

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s possible to say goodbye to the same old “What can I bring?” with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, now available in Australia. This premium, centuries-old Italian delicacy brings a taste of Europe’s rich culinary heritage to any gathering or celebration.Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is certified with Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, ensuring it is produced with the utmost respect for tradition and quality. With its rich, delicate flavour and unique melt-in-the-mouth texture, it is widely regarded as one of Italy’s finest cured meats.Thanks to the recent European Union "EU Gem Ham" campaign, this product has now made its way to Australia.Aussie food lovers and restaurants can incorporate this delicacy into their culinary repertoire, whether preparing a charcuterie board, crafting a mouth-watering sandwich, or elevating a pasta dish. Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO adds sophistication to any meal.Why Choose Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO?• Superior Quality: Crafted using centuries-old methods and recipes. Each prosciutto ishand-cured and hung for a minimum of 20 months.• Authenticity: As a PDO product, Prosciutto di Carpegna guarantees consistent,premium quality.• Versatility: From antipasto platters to gourmet pizzas, pastas, and salads, Prosciutto diCarpegna enhances every dish with its subtle yet distinctive taste.• Free Digital Recipe Book: Featuring contributions from five Aussie celebrity chefs, thisrecipe book inspires culinary creativity for any entertainer. Download it at https://gemham.eu/en-au/cookbook/ “It is an honour to finally share our product in Australia. We hope it is enjoyed at as many tables and meals, accompanied by as many stories and laughter, as it has been throughout Europe,” said Marco Pulici, Project Leader and Vice President of Consorzio di Carpegna.Availability Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is now available at select Woolworths, independents, gourmet retailers, and fine-dining restaurants across Australia.For more information, it’s possible to visit gemham.eu or follow @consorzio_carpegna for updates and recipes.

