Eataly Showcases Rare Prosciutto di Carpegna DOP Across the U.S.

Three hundred and fifteen thousands of customers experienced the taste of freshly sliced Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authentic European prosciutto is having a moment in the U.S., and Eataly is leading the charge. Over the past two months, the renowned Italian marketplace introduced three hundred and fifteen thousands of customers to Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO—a rare, 20-month-aged prosciutto crudo from the Marche region of Italy—through an exclusive nationwide tasting program. The response is a growing appetite for hand-crafted, heritage products that challenge the mass-market options most Americans know.From December 19, 2024, to February 2, 2025, Eataly locations in New York City, Short Hills, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Silicon Valley held four weekly tasting sessions at their Salumi & Formaggi counters. Customers lined up to experience freshly sliced Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, many tasting true Italian prosciutto for the first time."Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is an exceptionally unique prosciutto crudo from the Marche region of Italy. With a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, Eataly has been extremely proud to support this authentic recipe throughout our locations in the United States," said Alessandro Fucile, VP of Merchandising at Eataly North America. "This recent collaboration with the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna was the perfect occasion to educate our guests on the selections that make Eataly’s assortment one-of-a-kind, providing a taste of Italian history to our audience."Why This Prosciutto is Making an ImpactUnlike the mass-market prosciuttos most American consumers are used to, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced in one small region of Italy under strict Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) guidelines. Each leg is hand-selected from Pesante Padano pigs, cured for up to 20 months, and delicately seasoned with a touch of sea salt and paprika, resulting in a silky texture and perfectly balanced sweet-savory flavor. Eataly’s immersive in-store tasting experience wasn’t just about trying a product—it was a rare chance to taste Italian history.What’s Next for Prosciutto di Carpegna in the U.S.?Following the success of this activation, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is set to become a staple at Eataly’s Salumi & Formaggi counters, with more restaurants and specialty shops beginning to carry it nationwide. As chefs and food lovers seek out true artisanal ingredients, this historic prosciutto is poised to be the next must-have cured meat.Where to Find ItProsciutto di Carpegna PDO is available at Eataly locations across the U.S., as well as select specialty retailers and online at Amazon.For additional info, it's possible to visit www.gemham.eu or Instagram at @consorzio_carpegna.

