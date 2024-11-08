Outsourced HR Leader Earns Blue Wave Global Supplier Certification Backed by JP Morgan Chase

Zak Nadian, CEO & Kacie Scott, COO of Zak Human Solutions

Zak Human Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced HR services, has earned the prestigious Blue Wave Global Supplier Certification.

Our clients trust us to deliver on tough projects, and Blue Wave certification provides undeniable proof that we adhere to the highest global standards across the board.” — Kacie Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Zak Human Solutions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zak Human Solutions , a leading provider of outsourced HR services, has earned the prestigious Blue Wave Global Supplier Certification. This global accreditation, backed by JP Morgan Chase, recognizes the company’s ability to meet the highest standards across a range of critical HR functions.Blue Wave certification is known for its uncompromising evaluation process, covering seven key areas:- Health, Safety- Security & Environment (HSSE)- Cyber Security- Quality- Corporate Policies- Technical Capabilities- Finance, and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG).Earning Blue Wave certification is a crucial step in Zak Human Solutions’ broader growth strategy. The Nashville-based outsourced HR company, which provides a full range of services including talent acquisition, employee engagement, and leadership development , has already helped clients achieve remarkable results. With 90% of its clients meeting or exceeding retention goals and saving over $1 million in recruitment fees, the company has a verified track record of delivering tangible business outcomes.“This certification affirms our ability to operate at the highest level,” says CEO and Founder Nadian Zak . “It’s not just about meeting global standards, but consistently exceeding them. Our reputation is built on delivering innovative HR solutions that go beyond expectations, and this recognition further reassures our clients that they’re in very capable hands.”Blue Wave certification allows Zak Human Solutions to pursue higher-value contracts with multinational corporations, many of which require certified suppliers. The evaluation process, part of the Blue Wave Supplier Development Program, scrutinized the company’s compliance with best practices, ensuring it is fully equipped for future challenges.With an average time-to-fill of just 25 days and an 87% employee engagement score across its clients, Zak Human Solutions has a track record of delivering fast, effective, and culturally aligned hires. The certification reinforces its position as a trusted partner capable of managing exacting HR needs in industries where compliance and security are critical.“Our clients trust us to deliver on tough projects, and Blue Wave certification provides undeniable proof that we adhere to the highest global standards across the board,“ adds Kacie Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. “This isn’t just about celebrating where we are now. It’s about future-proofing our business and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly complex, fast-changing market. This certification is a platform for us to grow and innovate.”.With an impressive 99% candidate satisfaction score, Zak Human Solutions continues to set the bar high in HR management, offering services that not only meet regulatory demands but also support long-term employee retention and business success.Blue Wave certification offers more than just recognition – it provides Zak Human Solutions with a roadmap for continuous improvement. As part of the certification, it will continue to assess its operations, identifying gaps and areas for enhancement. This positions the company to remain competitive as it expands its services globally.“We’ve always been focused on delivering top-tier solutions, and this certification is a testament to that commitment,” concludes Zak. “As we grow, we’ll continue to push boundaries and find new ways to serve our clients better, whether through cutting-edge technology or ever more tailored HR strategies.”About Zak Human SolutionsZak Human Solutions is a Nashville-based award winning boutique firm, providing outsourced HR services tailored to businesses of all sizes.

