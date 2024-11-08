Outsourced HR Company Pioneers Cost-Saving Strategies for Recruitment and Talent Retention

Nadian Zak - Founder & Chief Executive Officer & Kacie Scott - Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses grappling with the rising costs of recruitment and the challenges of retaining top talent are finding relief through innovative approaches. Leading the charge is Zak Human Solutions , an HR consultancy based in Nashville, which is redefining recruitment and retention strategies to deliver substantial cost savings and enhanced employee engagement.Zak Human Solutions has developed a reputation for its pioneering approach to outsourced HR, leveraging a mix of tailored solutions that have helped businesses save over $1 million in recruitment fees while driving significant improvements in employee retention. By working closely with CEOs, Zak Human Solutions is helping businesses overcome recruitment bottlenecks and reduce turnover, making it easier to scale sustainably.Revolutionizing HR Through Fractional ServicesCentral to Zak Human Solutions' cost-saving strategies is the introduction of fractional HR services, which allows companies to access HR expertise without the expense of a full-time department. By providing just the right level of HR support for each client’s needs, businesses can streamline their operations and allocate resources more efficiently. This fractional model has already yielded remarkable results, helping companies avoid substantial recruitment fees and cutting operational HR costs.“Our fractional HR model gives businesses the flexibility they need without the commitment of maintaining a full-time HR team,” says Kacie Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Zak Human Solutions. “This allows them to stay focused on their core business operations while we take care of the recruitment, compliance, and engagement strategies that keep their teams strong.”Zak Human Solutions has refined its recruitment process to fill roles in an average of just 25 days, drastically reducing the time-to-hire and saving clients the costs associated with prolonged vacancies. “Speed and precision are critical in today’s competitive job market, and our approach ensures businesses get the talent they need, when they need it,” adds Scott.Retention Through EngagementWhile cutting recruitment costs is essential, Zak Human Solutions also places a strong emphasis on improving employee retention. The consultancy has helped 90% of its clients meet or exceed their retention goals through its targeted employee engagement strategies. With engagement scores averaging 87% across its client base, Zak Human Solutions has proven that engaged employees are more likely to stay and grow with the organization.“Retention starts with engagement,” explains Nadian Zak , CEO and Founder of Zak Human Solutions. “We focus on building workplace cultures where employees feel valued and connected to their organization’s mission. By investing in the employee experience, businesses can create environments that foster long-term loyalty.”This holistic approach, which includes leadership coaching and organizational design, supports the development of internal HR systems that help companies retain top talent over the long haul.Building Long-Term Partnerships with CEOsZak Human Solutions has positioned itself as a strategic partner for CEOs looking for sustainable HR solutions. By addressing both recruitment and retention challenges, the consultancy is helping businesses achieve greater operational stability and team cohesion.“Our goal is to give businesses an effective and sustainable path to growth,” says Zak. “We’ve seen firsthand how the right HR strategies can not only reduce costs but also create high-performance teams that drive long-term success.”About Zak Human SolutionsZak Human Solutions is a Nashville-based award winning boutique firm, providing outsourced HR services tailored to businesses of all sizes.

