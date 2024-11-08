Ministry of Education and Sports and Australia pilot a new tool to improve teaching quality

The TSA tool was designed in 2023 by the same technical working group responsible for revising the Primary Teaching Standards. The objective was to create a tool to help teachers reflect on their performance against the primary teaching standards and identify their learning needs. Then the teachers could design and implement a CPD plan to learn new skills and knowledge which respond to these needs and review what they have learnt and the impact this learning has had on student learning and engagement.

The TSA tool was piloted between January and May 2024 in three districts, Khoun, Namtha and Outhoumphone. The pilot involved selected primary teachers testing the tool with the support of IPS staff to explore whether the tool is easy to use and useful for understanding and responding to self-assessed learning needs through CPD.

Assoc. Prof. Ms Vongdeuane said “The pilot showed that the TSA tool helped teachers meaningfully focus on areas for improving teaching practices. It also confirmed that teachers observed changes in student engagement and learning after completing their CPD activity. In this meeting, we will unpack the data collected during the TSA pilot and explore the key findings. Our objective is to agree on the next steps to move forward on a wider implementation of this tool.”

Ms Vanessa Hegarty concluded “We believe that supporting high-quality teaching is key to improving student learning and ensuring the diverse needs of all students are met equitably and inclusively. The results of the pilot are promising. Reflective practice is an important element of CPD which enables teachers to become aware of their underlying beliefs and assumptions about learning and teaching. I believe this tool will help improve the teaching skills of primary teachers and I am looking forward to the scale-up of the TSA tool in the 30 target districts.”

BEQUAL is a program led by the Lao Government with support from the Australian Government and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The program focuses on enhancing educational outcomes for the nation’s youth, especially the vulnerable and disadvantaged. BEQUAL is focused on ensuring gender equality and promoting inclusive education across all activities.