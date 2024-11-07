Senate Bill 1340 Printer's Number 1983
PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - (b) Information to office.--Recipients of assistance under
these programs shall provide the office with the information
needed to fulfill the reporting requirement under subsection
(a).
Section 11. Nondiscrimination.
No loan, loan guarantee, grant or other financial assistance
shall be made to a recipient under this act unless the recipient
certifies to the department, in a form satisfactory to the
department, that it shall not discriminate against an employee
or against an applicant for employment because of race,
religion, color, national origin, sex or age.
Section 12. Guidelines and regulations.
(a) One-year exemption from review.--In order to facilitate
implementation of this act, the department may promulgate, adopt
and use temporary guidelines that shall be transmitted as a
notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in
the next available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The
guidelines shall not be subject to review under:
(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(2) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.
950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(b) Expiration of exemption.--After the expiration of the
one-year period, all guidelines shall expire and shall be
replaced by regulations that shall have been promulgated,
adopted and published as provided by law.
Section 13. Annual appropriation and funding sources.
20240SB1340PN1983 - 14 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.