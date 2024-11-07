Senate Bill 1340 Printer's Number 1983

PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - (b) Information to office.--Recipients of assistance under

these programs shall provide the office with the information

needed to fulfill the reporting requirement under subsection

(a).

Section 11. Nondiscrimination.

No loan, loan guarantee, grant or other financial assistance

shall be made to a recipient under this act unless the recipient

certifies to the department, in a form satisfactory to the

department, that it shall not discriminate against an employee

or against an applicant for employment because of race,

religion, color, national origin, sex or age.

Section 12. Guidelines and regulations.

(a) One-year exemption from review.--In order to facilitate

implementation of this act, the department may promulgate, adopt

and use temporary guidelines that shall be transmitted as a

notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in

the next available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The

guidelines shall not be subject to review under:

(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(2) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.

950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(3) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(b) Expiration of exemption.--After the expiration of the

one-year period, all guidelines shall expire and shall be

replaced by regulations that shall have been promulgated,

adopted and published as provided by law.

Section 13. Annual appropriation and funding sources.

