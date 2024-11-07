Senate Bill 1347 Printer's Number 1982

PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - and duplication under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6,

No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.

(f) Report.--No more than two years after the effective date

of this section, the department, in consultation with insurers,

shall issue a report to the General Assembly. The report shall

include the following:

(1) Costs incurred by the department and insurers

related to the implementation of this section.

(2) The effectiveness of the verification system with

reducing the number of uninsured motor vehicles.

(3) Any other information at the discretion of the

department.

(g) Construction.--Nothing contained in this section shall

be construed to authorize the department to suspend or revoke a

registration or suspend the operating privilege of the owner or

registrant of a motor vehicle, except as permitted under section

1786 (relating to required financial responsibility).

(h) Temporary regulations.--In order to facilitate the

prompt implementation of this section, regulations promulgated

by the department under this section during the two years

following the effective date of this section shall be deemed

temporary regulations, which shall expire no later than four

years following the effective date of this subsection or upon

promulgation of final regulations, whichever occurs first. The

temporary regulations shall not be subject to:

(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(2) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980

(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

20240SB1347PN1982 - 7 -

