Senate Bill 1347 Printer's Number 1982
PENNSYLVANIA, November 7 - and duplication under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6,
No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law.
(f) Report.--No more than two years after the effective date
of this section, the department, in consultation with insurers,
shall issue a report to the General Assembly. The report shall
include the following:
(1) Costs incurred by the department and insurers
related to the implementation of this section.
(2) The effectiveness of the verification system with
reducing the number of uninsured motor vehicles.
(3) Any other information at the discretion of the
department.
(g) Construction.--Nothing contained in this section shall
be construed to authorize the department to suspend or revoke a
registration or suspend the operating privilege of the owner or
registrant of a motor vehicle, except as permitted under section
1786 (relating to required financial responsibility).
(h) Temporary regulations.--In order to facilitate the
prompt implementation of this section, regulations promulgated
by the department under this section during the two years
following the effective date of this section shall be deemed
temporary regulations, which shall expire no later than four
years following the effective date of this subsection or upon
promulgation of final regulations, whichever occurs first. The
temporary regulations shall not be subject to:
(1) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(2) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980
(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
20240SB1347PN1982 - 7 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.