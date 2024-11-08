EGLE veterans take part in Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Veterans at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently joined with vets from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) to support American Legion Post #141 Hurricane Helene relief efforts in Asheville, North Carolina.

A full truck ready to head to North Carolina to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.

“The donations collected from Post #141 were brought to Post #70 in Asheville,” said Bradley Laskosky, EGLE Vets Outreach Lead. “The collection, transportation, distribution of donations and the operation of the shelter was done completely by American Legion members. The overwhelming support received by the community allowed for the establishment of an additional distribution point at the Asheville NC National Guard Amory.”

In total, over 40 semi-trailers of donations were delivered and distributed to residents of the greater Asheville area including 13 trailers worth of hay and livestock feed. It is estimated that over $1 million in donations and supplies were collected and distributed.

“EGLE Vets and our allies here at EGLE and in various State departments really stepped up for this event,” added Jim Day, EGLE Vets Senior Lead. “Brought to our attention by Bradley, this opportunity was noteworthy as we were just coming out of SECC season, so there were many opportunities to donate monies and items to those in need, to include those affected citizens of Ashville, North Carolina.”

Ahead of Veterans Day, EGLE Director Phil Roos noted the importance of reflecting on the importance of this federal holiday that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. “This holiday serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our veterans, both past and present,” he said.

“Here at EGLE, we’re fortunate to work alongside many veterans who continue to serve our state through their dedication to environmental stewardship, public health, and the well-being of Michigan residents. Their commitment, both in the armed forces and at EGLE, is a testament to the values we strive to uphold every day.”