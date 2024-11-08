Minister Thembi Simelane visits Durban Magistrates Court to assess progress in the implementation of the virtual remand detainee system, 8 Nov

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, will on Friday 08 November 2024, visit the Durban Magistrates Court to assess progress in the implementation of the virtual remand detainee system. This event is part of the Build-Up Activities to the Presidential District Development Model (DDM).

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : 08 November 2024

Time : 08h30

Venue : Durban Magistrates’ Court, Cnr Somtseu Road and Stranger Street, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province

The Durban Magistrates Court has previously experienced numerous connectivity challenges that have delayed the roll out the virtual remand detainee system. As part of the visit, the Minister will together with Deputy Minister Andries Nel engage with officials from the Justice, Correctional Services and South African Police Services as well as the magistracy to receive a briefing on how they have experienced the system.



The virtual remand detainee project forms part of the Departmental modernisation programme and it is utilised in the postponement of criminal cases against accused persons who are in custody awaiting trial via a high-quality audio-visual link between the Correctional Centre and the Court.

This project is also congruous to the National Development Plan: 2030 which advocates for safer communities in that, it reduces a risk of escape by inmates while at the court or in transit. It also reduces security risk at the court and the propensity of smuggling contrabands and weapons at the holding cells.

Virtual hearings have been implemented successfully across most courts in KwaZulu-Natal Province with 169 virtual trials already conducted at the Durban Magistrates Court. This happened in the current financial year (2024/25) with connections with witnesses from other Provinces, as well as from the UK, USA, Dubai, Scotland, and Zimbabwe.

This technology has been extended for use in the remand of detainees. The courts in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, along with the correctional facilities to which they are linked, are now operational.

Members of the media can contact Ms Suzan Mphuthi for media attendance confirmations on 083 672 5805.

Enquiries:

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 078 237 3900