Score a piece of Adelaide 500 history

Release date: 08/11/24

An exclusive line of commemorative VAILO Adelaide 500 number plates will hit the auction block today in celebration of the iconic race’s 25th anniversary.

The State Government is today unveiling the limited-edition plates, designed to capture the prestige of Australia’s favourite street race as the Supercars return to the streets of Adelaide for the finale of what has been a heart-stopping season.

An emblem of the race’s legacy, the plates are uniquely numbered with white figures 1ADL to 25ADL on black backgrounds next to a decorative Adelaide 500 badge.

With demand likely to zoom, the plates are the ultimate memento for die-hard fans and collectors alike and are each expected to fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

When South Australia hosted the Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in 1985 the State Government released a numeral series of now-famous Black Grand Prix plates that ran from GP 1 to GP 199 to celebrate. The GP 1 plate sold for a then-record of $593,000 when it was auctioned in 2020.

All plates will be auctioned with ‘Class Specific Rights’ which entitle the owners to long-term rights to their plate. This means the plate can be transferred to vehicles registered in the same name and sold to a third party, extending the buyer market to include investment opportunities.

Anyone can purchase a plate however the plates can only be affixed to a vehicle that is registered in South Australia.

Revenue raised from the auction will be returned to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport to fund road maintenance.

The public online auction is live now and will close at 7pm on Monday, 18 November.

The online auction will be run by third-party auctioneer Slattery Auctions and Valuations.

Visit https://www.slatteryauctions.com.au/auction-catalogue/AN-1-5-1-04324 to bid.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Metro is in pole position to drive motorsport fans to the VAILO Adelaide 500 as the event’s revs up from 14 to 17 November.

Event ticket holders can leave the driving to the professionals and ride for free on public transport, as well as direct to and from the track on the dedicated HomeStart event bus shuttle, all day every day over the four-day spectacle.

The HomeStart CBD shuttle will depart every 10 to 15 minutes from North Terrace, near Adelaide Railway Station, servicing 17 stops around the city and fringe of the famous 3.2-kilometre street circuit.

Dedicated O-Bahn shuttles will also operate during the event, with over 800 extra bus and tram services to help fans get to the action and home safe and hassle free.

Simply show your event ticket when boarding to receive free travel.

Children aged 12 and under receive free event entry with a paying adult and do not need to present a ticket when boarding public transport.

Over 630,000 trips have already been taken with Adelaide Metro this year by eventgoers opting to leave the car at home. That number is set to top 850,000 trips by the end of 2024 – up from over 633,000 last year – on the back of record event crowds and a jam-packed 61-day free travel event schedule.

Plan your trip to see all the on and off-track action at the VAILO Adelaide 500 in advance with the Adelaide Metro journey planner and check your timetable in real time by visiting www.adelaidemetro.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Adelaide 500 holds a special place in the hearts of South Australian racing fans and motoring enthusiasts. These commemorative offerings aren’t just number plates - they’re an emblem of the race’s quarter-century legacy.

With their sleek, premium design, they’re a must-have for collectors or fans eager to park a piece of history in their garage. With only 25 of these plates on offer, they’re a rare and unique collector’s item.

Attributable to Mark Warren, CEO South Australian Motor Sport Board

The 25th edition of the VAILO Adelaide 500 is going to be a massive four days of world-class motorsport and entertainment and we are pleased to provide even more value and convenience for our motorsport fans and families alike with free travel to and from the event when travelling with Adelaide Metro and the HomeStart CBD Shuttle.

Featuring the new NAPA Speedway, Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Sprint, two big nights of the After Race Concert Series and more, we’re proud to offer free extra services for ticketholders across the four event days in collaboration with the Department for Infrastructure and Transport.