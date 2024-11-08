Disaster Recovery Centers Close Temporarily for Veterans Day; A Center Opens in Harvey on Friday

SPRINGFIELD – In observance of the federal holiday, all Disaster Recovery Centers in Illinois will close temporarily on Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day. The centers will reopen on Tuesday, November 12 following their scheduled hours of operation.

Ahead of the holiday, a Disaster Recovery Center will open in Harvey on Friday, November 8 at the following location, days and hours:

Thornton H.S. Professional Development Center

249 E. 151st St.

Harvey, IL 60426

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Closed Sundays, Closed on Nov. 11

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

For the latest information on recovery center locations and hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Any center may be visited for assistance.

Homeowners and renters in the seven designated counties with disaster-related damage or loss from the July 13 -16 severe storms have until November 19 to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819