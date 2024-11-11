Clean Remedies Announces Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales on Wellness Products

Clean Remedies offers a wide array of wellness solutions, including gummies, tinctures, and topicals. Clean Remedies is offering additional discounts for customers who take advantage of their Subscribe & Save program.

Clean Remedies, a wellness brand known for its quality and clean THC and CBD products, is excited to announce its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a wellness brand known for its quality and clean THC and CBD products, is excited to announce its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Kicking off the holiday shopping season, Clean Remedies' Black Friday sale spans an entire week, running from November 25, 2024, through December 1, 2024.

During this period, customers can enjoy 30% off sitewide on all products, 40% off sitewide for those who sign up for the Subscribe & Save program, and a free full-sized gift with every subscription purchase, with gifts changing daily throughout the sale.

This extended Black Friday event gives shoppers plenty of time to explore Clean Remedies’ range of products, from hemp-derived Delta 9 THC gummies to full-spectrum CBD tinctures, and take advantage of the free gifts offered each day. Customers can access these exclusive discounts by visiting Clean Remedies’ official website during the specified sale dates.

The holiday savings continue with an extended Cyber Monday event. On December 2 and 3, 2024, Clean Remedies will offer 40% off sitewide on all purchases and 50% off sitewide for Subscribe & Save customers.

Clean Remedies’ Subscribe & Save program provides additional value beyond the holiday season. After the first month’s special discount (40% or 50% off), subscribers will continue to enjoy 25% off on all subsequent deliveries. This program is designed for customers who want to enjoy convenient savings and maintain their wellness routines.

Clean Remedies has built its reputation on providing clean, lab-tested, and effective THC and CBD products. The brand focuses on transparency and quality, ensuring that every product is free from harmful additives and meets rigorous standards for purity and potency.

From stress relief to sleep support, Clean Remedies offers a wide array of wellness solutions, including gummies, tinctures, and topicals. The holiday sales present an ideal opportunity for both new and returning customers to explore these offerings and invest in their well-being at a reduced cost.

Clean Remedies is a trusted name in the wellness industry, dedicated to providing clean and effective CBD and THC products. With a focus on holistic health and sustainable practices, the brand has earned a loyal customer base of people seeking natural solutions to enhance their quality of life.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Clean Remedies invites customers to take advantage of their biggest sale of the year and experience the benefits of premium wellness products.

Receive the best prices and benefits with our Subscribe and Save!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.