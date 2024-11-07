Submit Release
Guest article in SDG Knowledge Hub: Harnessing a One Health approach to food systems transformation

More countries recognize the need to reform their food systems to align with the global heating limits of the Paris Agreement.

But doing so could lead to trade-offs that harm public health, animal welfare and ecosystems. SEI Scientist Cleo Verkuijl﻿ calls for an integrated approach through the One Health lens, along with Marcel Beukeboom, Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the FAO, and Floor de Bont, One Health Advisor at the Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the FAO.

