Cincinnati CBP discovers more unapproved weight loss drugs

CINCINNATI–Since the start of summer, officers at the port of Cincinnati have seized several unapproved shipments of the weight loss drugs Ozempic, Wegovy, and Trulicity. This trend is continuing into the fall as Cincinnati CBP seized two more unapproved shipments containing other weight loss drugs.

On October 5, officers inspected a shipment manifested as “cosmetic weight loss product”. When officers inspected the shipment, they found Mounjaro injectable pens of 2.5mg, 5mg, and 7mg. The shipment was arriving from a pharmacy in the United Kingdom and was headed to a residence in Ohio. The shipment, which violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) was seized by CBP.

The second shipment arrived on October 14 from Hong Kong. The shipment contained 20 vials of Semaglutide 10 mg and 150 vials of Tirzepatide 30 mg. The shipment had a total domestic value of $45,450 and was seized by CBP. This shipment was also going to a residence in Ohio.

Imported drugs must meet FDA’s standards for quality, safety, and effectiveness. Unfortunately, very few online pharmacies are compliant with U.S. pharmacy standards. This poses health risks to consumers who purchase what they believe is a genuine product at a much lower cost. The product the consumer receives may be inferior. Risks posed by using medications from unfamiliar sources include unknown ingredients, unusual side effects, and lack of effectiveness of the product.

“These types of unapproved medications are common seizures our officers see on a regular basis,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director Field Operations-Chicago. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with the trade industry and our consumer safety partners to intercept illicit and potentially dangerous products at our nation’s ports of entry.”

CBP enforces laws for partner agencies including the FDA. CBP works jointly with the FDA to combat the importation of illegal medications and beauty products that pose health risks for consumers. If you would like to find out more information, the FDA provides information on how human drugs can be legitimately imported into the United States.

