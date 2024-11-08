Jodi L. Williams Appointed Patrol Agent in Charge of Houlton Border Patrol Station in Houlton, Maine

HOULTON, Maine – The United States Border Patrol has selected Jodi L. Williams as the new Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of the Houlton Border Patrol Station. PAIC Williams began her career with the United States Border Patrol in July 2000 as a member of Class 445.

Jodi L. Williams, Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC) of the Houlton

Border Patrol Station.

PAIC Willaims' first assignment was to the Naco Border Patrol Station in Tucson Sector, now known as the Brian A. Terry Station. In Naco, PAIC Williams was a Field Training Officer, a member of the ATV Unit and an ATV Instructor. In March 2007, PAIC Williams transferred to the Houlton Border Patrol Station in the Houlton Sector. In January 2010, PAIC Williams was promoted to Supervisory Border Patrol Agent at the Houlton Station. PAIC Williams was detailed to Houlton Sector Headquarters from August 2010 through December 2012, serving as Public Affairs Liaison and Special Operations Supervisor.

In September 2017, she was promoted to Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge of the Houlton Station and served on multiple occasions as an Acting Patrol Agent in Charge. PAIC Williams has also served as Acting Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations and Law Enforcement Programs at Houlton Sector Headquarters. PAIC Williams is a Houlton Sector Peer Support team member, having been a program member since May 2006. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. PAIC Williams lives in the Houlton area with her husband and two children.

"Being a Native Mainer, I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the Houlton Station in the community I grew up in and have raised my family," said PAIC Williams. "Houlton Station is full of outstanding people, and I am honored to be a part of the team," she added.

In recognizing PAIC William's career, Houlton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Keith Hoops added, "The Patrol Agent in Charge position is one of the most critical command positions in the field for the U.S. Border Patrol. We are fortunate to have someone from this community who has risen through the ranks at Houlton Station and been promoted to the PAIC position. Throughout her 24 years of experience within the organization, PAIC Williams has proven to be a compassionate leader and an accomplished field commander. I trust she will continue to build on her past successes at Houlton Station and look forward to seeing her leadership to support border security in Maine".

The Houlton Station area of responsibility covers 98 miles of international border with the Canadian Province of New Brunswick. Of the 98 miles, approximately 39 miles are land boundaries, and 59 miles are water boundaries, comprised of several bodies of water, including lakes and rivers. The AOR includes 5,509 square miles with approximately 90% being forested and 10% agricultural with rolling hills. The Houlton Station's area of responsibility comprises the State of Maine's eastern border, bordered to the north by the Fort Fairfield Station and by the Calais Station to the south.