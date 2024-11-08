Claire Zangerle announced as new AHA Chief Nurse Executive and AONL CEO

The AHA Nov. 7 announced Claire M. Zangerle, DNP, R.N., as new senior vice president and chief nurse executive of the AHA and chief executive officer of its American Organization for Nursing Leadership. Zangerle succeeds Robin Begley, DNP, R.N., who is retiring and has served in these roles since 2018.

“As a lifelong advocate for nurses and nurse leaders, I can’t imagine a better way to continue this work than with these important roles,“ said Zangerle. “It is such a critical time in health care and as we reimagine our approach and care models, the voices of nurse leaders are essential. I’m honored to be a part of the AHA and AONL team and look forward to getting to work.”

Zangerle most recently served as principal of CMZ Strategies, LLC, a consulting firm focused on nurse leader coaching and nursing organization strategy. She is the former chief nurse executive at Allegheny Health Network and CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association of Ohio. Zangerle also spent several years at the Cleveland Clinic serving in a variety of roles, including chief nursing officer, director quality and accreditation, and director of preventive cardiology. Her nursing career began at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

“Claire has provided great counsel to the AHA and AONL as a board member and has been an unwavering advocate for nurses and nurse leaders her entire career,“ said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “She is an accomplished leader, a strategic thinker and understands how to build consensus. She will be a tremendous asset to the team.“