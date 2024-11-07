Consultation on Magill Campus future

Release date: 08/11/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is calling on South Australians to provide their vision for what they would like to see at the Magill Campus in the future.

Community engagement on the Magill project will begin tomorrow, with in-person and online engagement opportunities.

This will be the first opportunity for the community to have their say in an extended process. Specifically, the government is asking the public to share their connection to and aspirations for the site and provide feedback on the overall high-level vision, key attributes, features and opportunities. This includes open space and the environment, the mix of housing types, traffic solutions and the potential future uses of the historic Murray House.

Feedback from this engagement will help guide the master planning process and the preparation of a draft structure plan which will be the topic of further community engagement planned in early-mid 2025.

Leading South Australian integrated design firm Oxigen has been tasked to create a bold, new, sustainable vision for the future development of the 14.62-hectare site.

South Australian architects Grieve Gillett have also been enlisted to investigate a range of community-friendly options for the adaptive reuse of Murray House and the community will be asked for its input and ideas for its future use.

The Malinauskas Labor Government purchased the Magill Campus, as part of the historic university merger between The University of Adelaide and UniSA.

UniSA has a lease for another nine years on the main campus site, west of St Bernards Road, before transitioning out of the area. A second 3-hectare parcel of land, east of St Bernards Road has been leased back to the university for the next two to three years.

It is not envisaged that any development will occur ahead of the current leases held by the university expiring or the university vacating.

Community drop-in sessions will be held at the University of South Australia Magill University Campus in the Student Lounge Area on the following dates:

Saturday 9th November 2024 – 11.00am to 2pm.

Tuesday 12th November 2024 – 4pm to 7pm

Online engagement is open from 9 November – 1 December 2024.

For more information and to access the online engagement, visit www.renewalsa.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The State Government is keen to hear what the public wants at this site and will work with the community and City of Campbelltown to develop a master plan that makes the most of its setting.

We have committed to preserving Murray House, as well as Third Creek and the tree canopy and are keen to hear what the community has to say.

UniSA will continue to occupy the campus for a few years but it’s important we use this time to develop a master plan in conjunction with the local community.