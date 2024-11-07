Malinauskas Government proclaims new Field River Conservation Park near Sheidow Park

Release date: 08/11/24

A new 177 hectare conservation park has been created in the southern suburbs running alongside the Field River to the south of Sheidow Park and north of Reynella.

The newly gazetted Field River Conservation Park – Kauwi-marnirla will be a focal point for conservation groups and a community open space.

A management plan will be created for the new park, which will include provisions for new signs and walking trails.

The Aboriginal co-name, Kauwi-marnirla translates to place of ‘two good waters’ and is pronounced ‘Cowee-ma-rni-rla’.

The increased management and protection with conservation park status will ensure native species and habitats are better protected.

The proclamation of the new park provides a significant opportunity to protect, restore and re-wild the metropolitan river valley corridor along the length of the Field River catchment adjacent to the Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta.

In total, consisting in kind and direct financial support, about $13 million is being invested in the establishment of the park.

This includes $4 million from the Albanese Government’s Disaster Ready Fund to support the work of the Kaurna Firesticks Team who will help manage the park including through fuel reduction works, seasonal cultural burning and targeted ecological restoration.

In addition, the SA National Parks and Wildlife Service has provided almost $4 million which includes the purchase of the land.

The Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife has provided $922,000 in-kind support, the Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation has provided $430,000 in-kind support and Green Adelaide provided $1.2 million and a further $2.7 in-kind support. The City of Marion has provided $90,000.

The park will be managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service in conjunction with Kaurna practitioners who will help deliver land management services that utilise traditional knowledge and practice.

An Aboriginal works team will carry out weed control, carbon sequestration opportunities and delivery of prescribed burns. This offers Kaurna the opportunity to reconnect with the cultural and environmental values of country.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

I’m really pleased to take this opportunity to protect and restore a significant portion of a unique metropolitan river system at Field River.

The local community has long argued for more protection from development for this unique catchment and this proclamation ensures this will occur.

Protection of the valley will improve the ecological, heritage and recreational outcomes of the area.

Attributable to Alex Dighton

This new park will be a wonderful addition to our community’s reserves and will open up this part of the southern suburbs for walking and other recreation opportunities.

This is a unique metro river system that provides the community a place where they can take time out from their busy lives and enjoy a walk along the riverbanks.

Open spaces such as this and the nearby Glenthorne National Park are important community assets and I’m pleased the Malinauskas Government has taken this step to declare Field River a conservation park.