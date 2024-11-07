Walters Notifies Oklahoma Parents and Superintendents of Preparations for Potential Federal Public Education Policy Changes Under the Trump Administration

Oklahoma City, Okla – Today, State Superintendent Ryan Walters shared a memo with Oklahoma parents and superintendents highlighting the policy priorities that the Oklahoma State Department of Education will plan to prioritize under a new presidential administration today.

“For decades, the US Department of Education has unjustifiably expanded the federal government’s power over American education, and that overreach has squeezed local communities and parents out of control of their own schools, ” said Walters. “Thanks to President Trump, we are going to reverse that trend. By eliminating the federal bureaucracy, money can be efficiently directed to local schools and allow disenfranchised parents to have more direct say over education in their states and communities. Working with President Trump, I will do everything I can to limit the federal overreach into education and return parents their rightful authority over our schools.”

Memorandum Attached.