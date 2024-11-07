Charleston Competition Celebrates Autumn Finalists

2024 Autumn Music Competition

The accomplished finalists of the 2024 Autumn Music Competition display superb musicianship, mirroring the elegance of the golden fall season.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is honored to recognize the finalists of the 2024 Autumn Music Competition, celebrating outstanding artistry with no restrictions on repertoire against the backdrop of fall’s enchanting beauty.Congratulations to the finalists of the 2024 Autumn Music Competition featured below by instrument category:CELLOJames Arthur, Leehyun Choi, Jayden Chun, Ethan Dai, Aliya Gardner, Collin Gee, Jin Han, Seth Ifland, Anli Ishida, Yuju Lee, Mia Li, Logan Liu, Peter Moon, Regina Moon, Fiona Rodriguez-Clark, Hanna Xia, Steven Yoon, Yinuo Zhai, Sophia Zhou, Yijun ZhuCLARINETAnna Byun, Claire Chae, Adrian Kang, Rebecca LeeDOUBLE BASSTae Han, Liana Logan, David Ruiz LlanosDRUMSMiguel Gerard Ortaliz, Owen Song, Kevin WangEUPHONIUMCamilo Ayala MerchánFLUTEJacqueline Chang, Savanna Chen, Advika Govindaraju, Nina Kasamatsu, Jamie Lee, Miao Liu, Michaela Revilak, Jasmin Smith, Tian TianGUITARMazy Edwin, Rassul MukayevGUZHENGTiffany Kyan, Sophia ZhuHARPCamille Chu, Yangzi Huang, Harnoor Kaur, Ashley Shin, Sofia Vigil DombeckOBOEMichał PasierbekPERCUSSIONChang-Chun TsaiPIANODennis Andriyevskiy, Danley Bae, Lillian Basel, Sofia Britt, Han-Ming Cai, Christopher Chang, Elijah Chen, Lingxi Chen, Via Chima, Patteera Chinathimatmongkhon, Jeonghwan Choi, Songyeon Choi, Channing Christian, Hannah Chung, Ritah Dangerfield, Ashvik Deepan, Alina Duan, Elise Fan, Eric Fernandes, JiaYi Fu, Savva Geranin, Ilyannie Gonzalez, Lucy Hao, Angelina Havrylei, William He, Francis Hong, Elizabeth Horoian, Alan Huang, Angela Huang, Grace Huang, Jackson Hunt, Dylan Hwang, Noelle Hwang, Vikas Iyer, Eva Jiang, Jeffery Jiang, Olivia Jiang, Ayala Kaminski, Chaerin Kang, Olive Kelly, Benjamin Kim, Daniel Kim, Yerang Kim, Cynthia Lee, David Lee, Rishi Lekkalapudi, Ryan Leong, Elina Li, Lucas Li, Alex Liu, Andrey Lobko, Artem Lobko, Noah Lor, Ireene Lu, Ryan Ma, Dylan Mac, Nihir Mandalika, Jonathan Mei, Parmys Memarzadegan, Drue Lucien Ely Metillo, Ryan Miller, Kiara Mitchell, Mishal Naqshbandi, Elizabeth Oquab, Demian Orlov, Kayla Ostrow, Madeline Padilla, Ken Pan, Dana Park, Alisa Rainin, Anika Raman, Gitanjali Rao, Emma Sanders, Haein Shin, Brandon Sierra Valencia, Erikas Šileika, Daniel Smolenskiy, Katherine Sogoloff, Sophie Su, Anamaria Tafur, Jane Tan, Lincoln Tang, Ya Chi Tang, Esme Tran, Kimberly Tsai, Madison Tsai, Artem Tsarevskiy, Chenyi Wang, Hope Wang, Jiaxuan Lily Wang, Kyle Wang, Max Wang, SiNing Wang, Sarah Weitz, Adrian Wenceslaus, Marley Wies, Maya Winburn, Angelina Wu, Louie Wu, Terence Wu, Lucas Yang, Jason Yin, Emma Zhang, Luke Zhang, Elizabeth Zhou, Emily ZhouSAXOPHONESophia Flores, Tsz Ching Lau, Zitian WangTUBACameron McKenzieVIOLATéa Bowers, Jiayuan Fu, A. Yariel Luna, Gurchit SinghVIOLINKalena (Ariana) Abe (Harada), Della Gardner, Vincent Huang, Mari Kang, Kavin Karthikeyan, Aanya Kashyap, Claire Kim, Lauren Koh, Haoqian Li, Ruei-Shu Li, Daniel Liu, Ian Loo, Eric Luo, Sophia Mac, Ellie Millette, Aayan Mittal, Lucas Ni, Juho Paek, Sakura Sone, Isla Song, Ethan ZhangVOCALEmma Azizian, Khloe Bae, Avianna Bergold, Linen Bunnag, Isaac Chang, Edgar Diaz, Diyar Ertas, Madeleine Flick, Mireille Ford, Krystal Gaston, Eliana Geva, Ruru Griddaluru, Isabella Grindall, Kaitlyn Hadla, Haley Hunt, Olivia Koo, Kristine Kouyoumdjian, Emma Lee, Sitong Liu, Lexi Maerov, Nadezhda Moiseyeva, Ceira Motoyama, Milos Mrvaljevic, Celia Nykol, Janet Ogunseitan, Margarita Potapenko, Ethan Ivan Putti Soosairaj, Chloe Rogers, Jai Sathiraju, Anish Sengupta, Liam Swinnerton-Davis, Arianna Yang, Ava Yi, Lauren YueENSEMBLESAriana Szurek, Rosanna Szurek, Bryan Fan, Ashley Ahn, Sylvie Lee, Mary Juhee Lee, Hannah Hongjoo Nam, Ein Jung, Chanyoung You, Woobin Jang, Jason Soomin Ham, Joel Lee, Caleb Soohan Kim, Shan Gao, Zishu SunCONGRATULATIONSA heartfelt congratulations to the finalists of the 2024 Autumn Music Competition! The Charleston International Music Competition applauds these outstanding musicians, who have masterfully captured the elegant spirit of autumn by showcasing their dedication, artistry, and musical excellence. Each performance brings the richness of the fall season to life, echoing the beauty of nature’s transformation.You can view the finalists' impressive performances on the Competition’s YouTube channel , which recently surpassed the 10K subscriber milestone. Mark your calendar for November 10th, when the results will be published on the Competition’s Results page , and stay tuned for the announcement of this season’s Top 10 Exceptional Performers on the Competition’s Instagram page by the end of the month. For more information about upcoming competitions, finalist testimonials, news articles about the Charleston International Music Competition, past competition results, and the Teacher of the Month, visit charlestoncompetition.com.

