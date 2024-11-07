Texas Game Wardens Emphasize Responsible, Safe Hunting Practices

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – With the white-tailed deer general season open, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) game wardens want to remind everyone about some practical safety and regulatory tips to ensure that hunters across the state have an uneventful yet successful season.

Put Safety First

Basic firearm practices, like keeping the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, waiting to load until situated in your hunting location and keeping your finger off the trigger until ready to fire, can greatly contribute to preventing hunting accidents. Aim only at clear targets and be aware of what is in front of and behind the animal you’re shooting at. This can also contribute to making a clean and ethical shot.

“Following the above safety principles taught in hunter’s education should be a top priority for every hunter,” said Carlos Maldonado III, Jim Hogg County Game Warden. “We want everyone to enjoy the time they’re spending outdoors, but doing so safely should supersede the priority of a successful harvest.”

Licensing and Hunter Education

In addition to having a valid hunting license, hunters who are 17–years old or older must have completed their hunter education certification, unless they have elected to participate in the one-time deferral or were born before Sept. 2, 1971. Hunters under 17 may hunt alone if they have completed their hunter education certification. If not, they and anyone using the deferral must be accompanied by a licensed adult who is hunter education certified or exempt.

In the field, you must have proof of a valid hunting license and hunter education.

“While game wardens can sometimes look up your license or hunter’s education certification as a courtesy, having proof on hand saves time and trouble,” said Alli Hatten, Val Verde County Game Warden. “Depending on where I am, I may not always have service to look information up. Having a physical or digital copy as proof is fine, just make sure it’s accessible.”

Tag Your Deer Immediately

A common violation reported by Texas Game Wardens across the state involves hunters failing to tag their deer immediately, using the incorrect tag or inaccurately filling out harvest logs. Hunters should carry all necessary tagging materials into the field to avoid a trip back to their truck or camp after a harvest and remain in compliance with tagging requirements.

“If you’re hunting with a paper license, I recommend taking a ballpoint pen so the ink doesn’t smear, a pocketknife to cut the date out and something to affix the tag to the deer with,” said Timothy Walker, Angelina County Game Warden. “If you’re using a digital license, make sure you have a charged phone, something to write your confirmation number on and a way to affix it to the deer while in the field. This will help avoid potential violations or misunderstandings.”

Antler Restrictions

Many counties across the state have antler restrictions in place. In these counties, hunters can shoot one buck with two branched antlers and an inside spread of 13 inches or greater and one buck with at least one unbranched antler. The distance from the tip of one ear to the tip of the other ear, when the ears are in the “alert” position and the buck is looking in your direction, may be used as a guide to help estimate the inside spread. If the inside spread extends past the ears, it is likely to be at least 13 inches.

“I always recommend using a good pair of binoculars to get a clear view of the animal before taking a shot, especially when shooting from a distance,” said Walker. “If you think the deer’s spread is close, it’s generally best to let him walk. Otherwise, you could be risking a violation. However, if you do accidentally shoot an undersized buck, it’s better to self-report that rather than a game warden finding it on their own later.”

Avoid Hunting Near Property Lines

Hunting too close to property boundaries or setting up blinds and feeders so that projectiles may travel across property lines can create safety risks. It may not always be clear where people or structures are on neighboring property and hunters shouldn’t depend on trees or other landscape features to stop a bullet. Additionally, trespass by projectile is a violation.

“Setting yourself up to avoid shooting across property lines is not only the neighborly thing to do, but is in the best interest of safety,” said Tommy Johnson, Gillespie County Game Warden. “It reduces your risk of violating the trespass by projectile law and can reduce the percentage of wounded animals crossing fence lines. This is especially important as we are seeing the average size of properties being hunted decrease as land sells or is developed.”

Retrieving an Animal

It is not uncommon for wounded deer to travel immediately after being shot, which can mean leaving the property you have permission to hunt. Going onto someone else’s property without permission from the landowner is trespassing, even if it is to retrieve your deer. If the deer crosses multiple properties, permission is needed from each landowner before entering the property.

“Nine times out of 10, simply talking to the landowner(s) will resolve the issue and you’ll be able to retrieve your deer without conflict,” said Johnson. “However, in the 10th instance, it’s a common misconception that a game warden can go onto private property to retrieve a deer for you. We can try to help facilitate, but it’s not a guarantee.”

Public Land Hunting

There are multiple types of public land available for hunters. The managing authority for each property sets specific requirements, so be aware of those before going hunting.

To hunt on property owned or leased by TPWD, an Annual Public Hunting Permit is required in addition to standard licensing requirements.

Those hunting on TPWD property are required to wear at least 400 square inches of hunter orange material, including orange headwear and at least 144 square inches appearing on both chest and back during daylight hours. Even if hunter orange is not required to hunt other public property, or even private property where other hunters are present, it can be beneficial to wear as other seasons can run concurrent with the general season and additional hunters can be in the woods. There may be exceptions to the hunter orange requirement on some properties during limited access periods or during seasons for certain species, so check property specific regulations for details. If you are not certain if hunter orange is required or not.....wear it!

Hunters should also be aware of other regulations surrounding baiting, hunting blinds, alcohol consumption and more.

Harvest Reporting, Check Stations and Carcass Disposal

In certain counties, white-tailed deer must be tagged and reported within 24 hours of harvest via the Texas Hunt & Fish app or online. For digital license holders, execution of a digital tag serves as completion of mandatory harvest reporting in applicable counties.

Hunters who harvest white-tail or mule deer within designated Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) areas must comply with mandatory testing requirements at a TPWD designated check station within 48 hours of harvest. Hunters who are within the voluntary testing areas are strongly encouraged to have their harvest tested so biologists can monitor the potential presence or spread of CWD.

Statewide carcass disposal requirements must also be followed to help reduce the risk of unintentional transmission of CWD.

“It is possible for CWD zones to shift, and some have recently,” said AJ Meyer, Game Warden for Moore and Sherman counties. “I’ve been receiving lots of calls from hunters who have been caught by surprise on this. Double-check your hunting location and make sure you’re aware of the requirements. Know what’s needed to help prevent the spread of CWD in Texas."

Enjoy Your Time Outside

“Hunting isn’t just about harvesting a deer; it’s about the legacy we leave behind,” said Maldonado. “Spending time in the great outdoors, enjoying the beauty of what mother nature has provided for us and introducing the next generation to the tradition of hunting are oftentimes the best part of the experience, so remember to take a kid hunting or fishing.”

Many of the tips above focus on regulations and the issues wardens commonly come across in the field. All hunting regulations for this year’s hunting seasons can be found in the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app or at OutdoorAnnual.com.