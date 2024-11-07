PRESS RELEASE - Outstanding Service to Veterans Award Recipients Recognized for Their Dedication and Commitment

Outstanding Service to Veterans Award Recipients Recognized for Their Dedication and Commitment

Olympia, WA – Olympia, WA – The Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards, which recognize individuals who have showed remarkable dedication to veterans and their families. The award recipients will be honored at the Auburn Veterans Day Parade luncheon, where they will be recognized for their exceptional achievements.

The Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards program acknowledges individuals and teams whose efforts have gone above and beyond in supporting veterans. From assisting with benefit claims to providing funeral honors, organizing community events, and offering support at veterans' hospitals and nursing homes, the awardees have made a lasting impact on the lives of veterans across Washington state.

David Puente, Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA), said, "Congratulations to all of the Outstanding Service to Veterans award recipients. This recognition is a testament to your commitment and hard work on behalf of our veteran community. Your efforts embody the true meaning of ‘Serving Those Who Served, and we are proud to honor you today."

The awards are given in three categories: Superior Service Award, Distinguished Service Award, and Team Award. The Superior Service Award is the highest honor, recognizing individuals for extraordinary achievements. The Distinguished Service Award highlights significant contributions and exceptional performance, while the Team Award celebrates the collective efforts of groups or teams that have made a notable impact through their work on special projects or ongoing initiatives.

Additionally, the Legislator of the Year awards recognize lawmakers who have made a significant impact on the lives of Washington veterans through their legislative efforts.

This year’s award recipients include:

Superior Service Award : Dixie Ferguson (Walla Walla County)

Distinguished Service Award : Christeen Olson (Spokane County)

Team Award : Troop 400 Spokane Valley Boy Scouts (Spokane County)

Legislator of the Year : Senator Steve Conway, 29th Legislative District (Pierce County)

Legislator of the Year : Rep. J.T. Wilcox, 2nd Legislative District (Thurston County)

The Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards highlight the importance of supporting our veterans and recognizing the vital contributions made by individuals and organizations to improve the lives of those who have served in our nation's military.

For more information on the Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards and the Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee, visit the Outstanding Service To Veterans Hall of Fame | WDVA (wa.gov)

