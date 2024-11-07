Munford Police Officer Charged in Officer-Involved Shooting

TIPTON COUNTY – An officer-involved shooting investigation in Munford by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Munford police officer.

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on August 19, 2024, TBI Special Agents responded to an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 2:15 a.m. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Munford police officers initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:00 a.m., but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued along Highway 51 into Covington, where stop sticks were deployed. After the driver stopped, a Munford police officer approached the vehicle and fired a shot, striking the female driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. No officers were injured in this incident.

On November 5th, a Tipton County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging William Spearman (DOB 11/1/1996) with two counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault. Spearman turned himself in and was booked into the Tipton County Jail. He has been released on bond.