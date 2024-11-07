Munford Police Officer Charged in Officer-Involved Shooting
TIPTON COUNTY – An officer-involved shooting investigation in Munford by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Munford police officer.
At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, on August 19, 2024, TBI Special Agents responded to an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 2:15 a.m. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Munford police officers initiated a traffic stop at approximately 2:00 a.m., but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued along Highway 51 into Covington, where stop sticks were deployed. After the driver stopped, a Munford police officer approached the vehicle and fired a shot, striking the female driver. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released. No officers were injured in this incident.
On November 5th, a Tipton County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging William Spearman (DOB 11/1/1996) with two counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault. Spearman turned himself in and was booked into the Tipton County Jail. He has been released on bond.
Related
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.