Honolulu Spine Center Performs Hawaii's First Robotic Spine Surgeries Using Cuvis Robot and Next Orthosurgical Implants

Dr. Jeffrey Roh and Cuvis Spine Robot at the Honolulu Spine Center

Dr. Jeffrey Roh leads groundbreaking minimally invasive procedures, offering world-class robotic spinal surgery options in Honolulu

The robot's ability to adapt to my preferences is truly remarkable. Safe, accurate, and reproducible screw placement is critically important and this allows us to achieve that with greater confidence.” — Dr. Jeffrey Roh

HONOLULU, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honolulu Spine Center proudly announces the successful completion of the first-ever robotic spine surgeries in the state of Hawaii. Renowned orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Roh led the groundbreaking procedures using the Cuvis Spine Robot by Curexo and spinal implants from Next Orthosurgical, marking a significant advancement in minimally invasive spinal surgery available to patients in the state.

Dr. Roh performed two spinal fusion surgeries employing the state-of-the-art Cuvis Spine Robot, which features advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and planning capabilities. The robot's machine learning software adapts to the surgeon's specific preferences over time, enhancing precision and efficiency in spinal procedures.

"I am incredibly impressed by the Cuvis Spine Robot's AI and planning features," said Dr. Jeffrey Roh. "The ability of the machine learning software to adapt to my surgical preferences as I perform more cases is truly remarkable. Safe, accurate, and reproducible screw placement is critically important in the outpatient setting, and this technology allows us to achieve that with greater confidence."

The surgeries utilized Next Orthosurgical's premium pedicle screws, contributing to the overall success and patient outcomes. The combination of cutting-edge robotic assistance and top-tier implants resulted in minimal tissue disruption, reduced postoperative pain, and expedited recovery times.

Patients were up and walking within an hour after surgery and were discharged to their homes just a few hours post-procedure. "We're excited to offer patients in Hawaii access to the latest in robotic-assisted spinal procedures in our surgery center," added Dr. Roh. "This technology not only enhances surgical outcomes and ensures patients in the state of Hawaii have access to the latest advancements in surgical robotics across spine and orthopedic procedures.

The Honolulu Spine Center's adoption of the Cuvis Spine Robot signifies its commitment to providing world-class, minimally invasive spinal and orthopedic surgery options.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curexo and Next Orthosurgical in bringing this innovative technology to our center," said Chelsea Arakawa, Executive Director at the Honolulu Spine Center. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to advancing surgery and offering the best possible outcomes for our patients."

About Honolulu Spine Center

The Honolulu Spine Center is owned and managed by Excel Health in partnership with surgeon-owners. Excel Health blends top-tier surgical expertise with a commitment to personalized care. The Excel team of renowned surgeons utilize the latest in advanced technology to ensure the highest standards of orthopedic and neurosurgery. The Honolulu Spine Center currently has the only spine robot in the state of Hawaii.

About Dr. Jeffrey Roh

Dr. Jeffrey Roh is an esteemed orthopedic spine surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive spinal procedures. Dedicated to advancing spinal care, Dr. Roh integrates the latest technologies to enhance surgical precision and patient recovery.

About Curexo

Curexo is a global leader in medical robotics, providing innovative solutions like the Cuvis Spine Robot. Their technologies focus on improving surgical outcomes through precision, efficiency, and adaptability.

About Next Orthosurgical

Next Orthosurgical is a company specializing in high-quality orthopedic implants. Committed to innovation and excellence in spinal and orthopedic surgery, Next Orthosurgical is a subsidiary of market-leading global medical device company Nipro.

