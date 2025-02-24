Excel Neurosurgery & Spine and Harrison Spinartus Hospital Forge Global Collaboration in Neurosurgery and Spine Care

Dr. Jeffrey Roh and Dr. Hyeun-Sung Kim sign MOU at Excel Neurosurgery & Spine in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excel Neurosurgery & Spine and Harrison Spinartus Hospital today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for mutual cooperation in research, clinical practice, and medical development. This strategic partnership is designed to drive advancements in neurosurgery and spine care, furthering academic, clinical, and research excellence on a global scale.

Under the MOU, both institutions will collaborate across several key areas, including:

- Clinical Collaboration & Patient Care: Enhancing patient referrals and sharing feedback on treatment outcomes to improve clinical results.

- Training & Education: Facilitating the exchange of neurosurgical residents, and organizing joint workshops, seminars, and conferences.

- Joint Research Initiatives: Co-developing research projects and academic papers to advance the fields of neurosurgery and spine care.

- Medical Information & Technology Exchange: Sharing cutting-edge techniques and best practices to address emerging challenges in patient care.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for our institutions as we unite our expertise to innovate and improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Jeffrey Roh, Chief Medical Officer of Excel Neurosurgery & Spine. “Our joint efforts will not only enhance clinical excellence but also foster an environment of continuous learning and groundbreaking research.”

Dr. Hyeun-Sung Kim, President of Harrison Spinartus Hospital, remarked, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Excel. By combining our strengths, we aim to set new benchmarks in neurosurgical care and spine treatment worldwide. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing global healthcare.”

This groundbreaking alliance sets the stage for unified strategies and innovative programs that promise to elevate healthcare outcomes for communities across the globe.

