OSCE Presence and Secretariat support Albanian authorities to foster international co-operation to combat organized crime and illicit financial activity

From 4 to 7 November 2024, prosecutors of the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) and high officials of the Albanian State Police conducted a study visit to Italy focused on operational aspects of financial investigations. The visit was curated by the Italian Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate (DIA) and organized by the OSCE Presence in Albania, the Italian State Police Security Expert and the Guardia di Finanza Expert from the Italian Embassy in Tirana, as well as the Italian Service for International Police Co-operation. The Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities and the Transnational Threats Department of the OSCE Secretariat contributed to the organization of the visit.

The main objective of the visit was to support the Albanian State Police and SPAK’s Special Prosecution Office in their activities to combat money laundering of illegally acquired capital and implementing asset recovery measures with a view to strengthening and reinforcing the fight against transnational organized crime.

In his welcoming address to the delegation, DIA Director Commander General of Guardia di Finanza Michele Carbone underlined the importance of these activities to strengthen co-operation in combating organized crime and identifying illicitly-gained assets.

The activity reaffirmed the effectiveness of actions to combat organized crime within the framework of co-operation between the two OSCE participating States.

The visit was part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Supporting Albanian law enforcement agencies to tackle serious and organized crime effectively and improve regional co-operation V”. It was also conducted in connection to and with support from the OSCE’s regional project “Strengthening asset recovery efforts in the OSCE region” funded by Austria, Germany, Italy and the United States of America.