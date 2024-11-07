Governor Signs Veterans Day and Veterans Appreciation Month Proclamation November 7, 2024 TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Veterans Day and Veterans Appreciation Month in Florida proclamation. Florida is home to 1.4 million veterans, and is proud to be the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.