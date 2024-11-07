Submit Release
Governor Signs Veterans Day and Veterans Appreciation Month Proclamation

November 7, 2024

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Veterans Day and Veterans Appreciation Month in Florida proclamation. Florida is home to 1.4 million veterans, and is proud to be the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

Veterans Day and Veterans Appreciation Month Proclamation 2024

