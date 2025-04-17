Florida Veterans Foundation Launches Statewide Veterans Dental Program

April 17, 2025

Courtesy of the Florida Veterans Foundation

TALLAHASSEE – Today, the Florida Veterans Foundation (FVF) launched its statewide Veterans Dental Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to expand access to vital dental care services for eligible Veterans across Florida. FVF’s comprehensive network of selected 501c3 nonprofit organizations will deliver no-cost services to qualifying Veterans, including routine exams, cleanings, fillings, and other necessary dental procedures. The program will address the gap in dental care services for Veterans who are not fully covered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“We are honored to lead this initiative, which will directly impact the lives of many Veterans across Florida. Our goal is to ensure that every eligible Veteran has access to the dental care they need, improving their quality of life and overall health,” said Dr. Pia S. Woodley, DBA, Chair of the Florida Veterans Foundation.

The Veterans Dental Program was established through 2023 legislation (CS/HB 635-2023) sponsored by Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills and Rep. Patt Maney of Fort Walton Beach and funded by a $1 million appropriation from the Florida Legislature in 2024. The program will be initiated through selected nonprofit Veterans organizations that will provide dental care to Florida residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and meet specific criteria, including income level and service status.

“Florida is a leader in being the most Veteran-friendly state in our country, and our goal is to continue addressing ways to improve their quality of life,” said Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills). “This program is designed to provide greater services and more benefits to Veterans within their local communities by engaging the organizations who best know their needs.”

“Just 15% of Veterans are eligible for dental services through the federal VA. I was honored to sponsor the legislation that created this vital program, which will help meet a critical need beyond the local resources that are available to our state’s Veterans,” said Rep. Patt Maney.

“This is another example of Florida stepping up to the plate to address a critical gap in services for our Veterans,” said Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. Hartsell. “It’s no secret that good dental care is vital for both your physical and mental well-being. Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, bill sponsors Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Patt Maney, and our legislature, this state-led initiative is another reason Florida remains the most Veteran friendly, appreciated and sought after state in the Nation.”

Statewide Veteran-centric organizations interested in participating in the Veterans Dental Program can learn more and apply for a grant online at www.helpflvets.org/dentalprogram.The FVF will work closely with veteran service organizations and community partners to promote the program and educate veterans about their eligibility.

“This program is a lifeline designed to reach those veterans in desperate need of dental care, offering them hope and a path to a better quality of life,” said Paul Kimbel, FVF Lead Dental Analyst. “We look forward to working together with our network of nonprofits to make a positive impact and ensure Florida’s veterans receive the vital care they so rightly deserve.”

