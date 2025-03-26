Hope Florida: A Pathway for Patriots Reaches 1,000 Veterans Served Milestone

March 26, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs announces its Hope Florida: A Pathway for Patriots initiative, has served more than 1,000 Florida Veterans and their families since the program was stood up in the state agency in late 2023.

The innovative program created by First Lady Casey DeSantis leverages Hope Navigators to guide Floridians through personalized paths to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency. By fostering collaboration between private sector, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, and government entities, the initiative breaks down traditional community barriers to maximize support and uncover opportunities.

General Program Highlights

Since its inception in 2021, Hope Florida has achieved remarkable results:

Over 150 Hope Navigators deployed statewide

More than 115,000 Floridians referred to assistance

Established 5,600 community partners, including 2,000 faith-based organizations

Helped 30,000 Floridians reduce or eliminate reliance on public assistance

“Our team of Hope Navigators is incredibly honored to have made a meaningful impact on the lives of more than 1,000 Veterans and their families,” said FDVA Hope Florida Director Holly Bernardo. “By providing unwavering support, we are empowering them to build a future filled with prosperity, stability, and hope.”

Veteran Success Story

U.S. Air Force Veteran Christopher Serville, who served honorably for 16 years, exemplifies the program’s transformative potential. “Through the Hope Navigator from the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Hope Florida program, my family was given the freedom and hope we desperately needed. It kept us together, preventing us from becoming just another statistic falling through the cracks,” Serville explained. “I am thankful for their support. I avoided homelessness and even established a community garden through our local church. My spouse has since referred three other families to Fort Freedom, each finding similar success. This program gave us a second chance, and I’m forever grateful.”

Contact Information

For more information about Hope Florida: A Pathway for Patriots: