Natural Resource Commission to meet Nov. 14 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Nov. 14, in the Lake Darling Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave., in Des Moines.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Nov. 14 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Water Recreation Access Cost-Share (WRAC) Grants (FY 2025) *Resource enhancement and Protection Program: County, City, Private Open Spaces Grants (FY25) *Contract with the City of Marshalltown and Iowa River OHV Club *Cooperative Agreement with Beeds Lake Homeowners Association-Wastewater Treatment *Public Land Management Projects (13.1-13.5) *Contract with Iowa State University (Bat Conservation in Iowa) *Contract with Iowa State University (Wood Thrush Migration and Breeding Ecology)

Approval of the Minutes

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

*Donations

*Chapter 30 - Waters Cost-Share and Grant Programs, Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Grants (Fiscal Year 2025)

*Resource Enhancement and Protection Program: County, City, Private Open Spaces Grants (Fiscal Year 25)

*Contract with the City of Marshalltown and Iowa River OHV Club

Contract Amendment with Iowa Off Highway Vehicle Association-Executive Director

*Cooperative Agreement with Beeds Lake Homeowners

Association-Wastewater Treatment

Small Construction projects Stephens State Forest-Roof Repair Red Rock Wildlife Unity-Dike Repair

Large Construction projects Beeds Lake State Park, Wastewater Connection – Franklin County Clear Lake State Park, Campground Improvements – Cerro Gordo County Diamond Lake Park, Watershed Improvements – Poweshiek County

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 17 Lease Renewal, SCF Fleeting LLC – Scott County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal, Philip and Brenda Timmons – Dickinson County Chapter 17 Lease Renewal, City of Marquette – Clayton County Management Agreement, Spring Branch Recreation Area – Delaware County Conservation Board Management Agreement, Fountain Springs Creek – Delaware County Conservation Board

Public Land Acquisition Project- McCoy WMA, Boone County – Carl F. Schnoor and Harriet L. Schnoor Revocable Trusts

Contract with Shive Hattery Architecture and Engineering (Silver Lake)

Contract with the Poweshiek County Conservation Board (Diamond Lake Park)

Contract with the City of Creston, Iowa (McKinley Lake)

*Contract with Iowa State University (Bat Conservation in Iowa)

*Contract with Iowa State University (Wood Thrush Migration and Breeding Ecology)

Contract with Iowa State University (MSIM Multiple Species Inventory and Monitoring Program)

Chapter 36, “Green Valley Lake Special Water Activity Rules”; Chapter 37, “Boating Safety Equipment,”; Chapter 38, “Boat Registration and Numbering”; Chapter 39, “Boating Passenger Capacity”; Chapter 40, “Boating Speed and Distance Zoning”; Chapter 41, “Boating Navigation Aids”; Chapter 42, “Boating Accident Reports”; Chapter 43, “Motorboat Noise”; and Chapter 45, “Boat Motor Regulations,” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 56, “Shooting Sports Program Grants” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 44, “Special Events and Fireworks Displays” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 48, “Inspection of Permanently Moored Vessels,” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 49, “Operation of Motor Vehicles in Meandered Streams, Navigable Streams and Trout Streams” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 55, “Nonpermanent Structures”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 46, “All-Terrain Vehicles, Off-Road Motorcycles, and Off-Road Utility Vehicles”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 47, “Snowmobiles”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 61, “State Parks, Recreation Areas, and State Forest Camping” and Chapter 63, “Keg Beer Rules” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 64, “Metal Detector Use in State Areas”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 66, “Saylorville Multiuse Trail” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 67, “Development and Management of Recreational Trails on State Forests, Parks, Preserves and Recreation Areas” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 50, “Regulated Vehicle, Snowmobile and Vessel Bonding” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 51, “Game Management Areas” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 52, “Wildlife Refuges” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapters 91, 92, 97, 102, “Migratory Game Bird Hunting” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapters 96, 100, 107, “Small Game Hunting” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapters 98, 99, “Wild Turkey Hunting – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 101, “Falconry Regulations” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 105, “Deer Population Management Zones – Notice of Intended Action

Chapters 108, 109, 110, “Wild Furbearer Trapping and Hunting” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 114, “Nuisance Wildlife Control” – Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 54, “Restrictions on Introduction and Removal of Plant life”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 72, “Timber Buyers”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 73, “Forest and Fruit Tree Reservations”– Notice of Intended Action

Chapter 74, “Forest Land Enhancement Program (FLEP)”– Notice of Intended Action

General Discussion

Next meeting, Dec. 12, in Des Moines.

