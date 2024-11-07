New Haven Barracks - Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004861
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: September 2023 – October 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, Vermont
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Michael Kenyon
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont
VICTIM: Stuart MacCrellish
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/21/2024, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Michael Kenyon was hired through Valley Pool and Spa Service LLC to provide pool servicing. Kenyon received a down payment for a pool product and installation, however never completed the work or provided the item. Attempts were made by the victim over several months to contact Kenyon to have the work completed and requested the funds be returned for the work that was not completed over several months. Ultimately, Kenyon failed to follow a contract between him and the victim. Kenyon failed to complete the work in which he received funds for or provide a refund for the services not rendered.
Kenyon was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 13, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacqueline June (468)
Vermont State Police
B Troop- New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)452-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov
