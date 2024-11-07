Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,734 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks - Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24B5004861

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June                         

STATION: New Haven Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 2023 – October 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Michael Kenyon                                           

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Stuart MacCrellish

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/21/2024, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Michael Kenyon was hired through Valley Pool and Spa Service LLC to provide pool servicing. Kenyon received a down payment for a pool product and installation, however never completed the work or provided the item. Attempts were made by the victim over several months to contact Kenyon to have the work completed and requested the funds be returned for the work that was not completed over several months. Ultimately, Kenyon failed to follow a contract between him and the victim. Kenyon failed to complete the work in which he received funds for or provide a refund for the services not rendered.

 

Kenyon was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 13, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours       

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA   

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.




Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks - Home Improvement Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more