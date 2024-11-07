New Haven Barracks - Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5004861

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: September 2023 – October 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Michael Kenyon

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, Vermont

VICTIM: Stuart MacCrellish

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/21/2024, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Michael Kenyon was hired through Valley Pool and Spa Service LLC to provide pool servicing. Kenyon received a down payment for a pool product and installation, however never completed the work or provided the item. Attempts were made by the victim over several months to contact Kenyon to have the work completed and requested the funds be returned for the work that was not completed over several months. Ultimately, Kenyon failed to follow a contract between him and the victim. Kenyon failed to complete the work in which he received funds for or provide a refund for the services not rendered.

Kenyon was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 13, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

