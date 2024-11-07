ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the State of Georgia and its participating local governments will receive more than $55 million to expand access to opioid treatment, prevention, and recovery services as part of a recently finalized settlement agreement with Kroger. The funds will be distributed over a period of time. The settlement agreement, which totals $1.37 billion overall and includes a bipartisan coalition of 30 states, resolves allegations that the company contributed to the opioid crisis. Kroger has also agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

“The opioid crisis knows no economic, geographic, or demographic boundaries, and it continues to have a devastating impact on families and communities throughout our state,” said Carr. “We’re fighting this battle on multiple fronts by declaring war on fentanyl and holding accountable those who have contributed to this crisis in the first place. Altogether, we have been able to secure more than one billion dollars for our state and local governments so we can help to ensure those who are struggling will have greater access to care.”

Over the years, Carr has joined several national settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies, totaling more than one billion dollars for the state and local governments. The funds will be used for opioid abatement.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 302 percent from 2010 to 2022. Opioids, specifically fentanyl, appear to be driving these increases. From 2019 to 2022, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 308 percent. That's 1,601 lives lost in one year alone.

Carr recently met with members of his Statewide Opioid Task Force in Richmond, Floyd, and Muscogee counties to share information on the distribution of settlement funds. Created in 2017, the Task Force includes more than 300 public, private, and non-profit partners who are working together to combat this crisis and ultimately save lives.

Additional information about the Kroger settlement can be found here. Additional information about all other national opioid settlements can be found here.