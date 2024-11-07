Denver Seminary Appoints Dr. Mark Husbands as Eighth President, Effective Jan. 1, 2025

Dr. Mark Husbands will become Denver Seminary's eighth president on Jan. 1, 2025.

Husbands, a distinguished theologian, educator, and leader in Christian higher education, succeeds Dr. Mark Young, who will retire on Dec. 31.

My heart resonates with the mission of the seminary—to equip students to respond to God’s call to meet the needs of the world with the truth of Scripture and the redemptive power of the gospel.” — Dr. Mark Husbands

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Denver Seminary Board of Trustees announced today the appointment of Dr. Mark Husbands as Denver Seminary’s eighth president, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Husbands, a distinguished theologian, educator, and leader in Christian higher education, succeeds Dr. Mark Young, who will retire on Dec. 31, after 15 years of outstanding service.

Husbands brings extensive leadership experience in Christian institutions, a profound commitment to theological education, and a passion for shaping future leaders grounded in faith.

“I am inspired by Denver Seminary's focus on cultivating integrity, intellectual confidence, spiritual wisdom, and redemptive relationships. Intellectual inquiry, spiritual formation, and practical guidance in leadership and ministry are not parallel pursuits but interwoven journeys,” said Husbands. “My heart resonates with the mission and vision that have guided this seminary—a mission that equips students to respond to God’s call to meet the needs of the world with the truth of Scripture and the redemptive power of the gospel.”

Husbands served as the fifth president and vice-chancellor of Trinity Western University and Seminary in Langley, British Columbia. Under his leadership, TWU experienced substantial growth, marking a period of significant financial, academic, and strategic achievement. During his tenure, Husbands led efforts that eliminated TWU’s debt, raised $55 million in philanthropic funding, and added $18 million to the university’s endowment. His dedication to strategic growth helped Trinity Western University strengthen its position as a global Christian institution, with 7,000 students from over 90 countries.

Husbands was instrumental in developing TWU’s strategic plan, “TWU 2030: Every Graduate Equipped,” which emphasized student success, academic excellence, and community engagement. Through initiatives like the Connected Campus and the Centre for Calling and Career Development, he empowered students to align their faith, education, and career ambitions, equipping them for impactful lives beyond graduation. He also championed the growth of strategic partnerships across the globe and led significant investments in the development of TWU’s first Ph.D. program in nursing and TWUonline, an entirely new and innovative platform for online education.

“We believe God has divinely prepared Dr. Husbands for this season of our mission,” said Elisa Morgan, chair of Denver Seminary’s Board of Trustees. “His theological expertise, leadership proficiency, and business acumen will undergird his gifts in strategic innovation and team development. Dr. Husbands’ life and work resonate deeply with Denver Seminary’s commitment to biblical truth, academic rigor, and social responsibility.”

Husbands holds a Ph.D. in theology from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme at Saïd Business School (University of Oxford). He served as the vice president of Academic Aﬀairs at Northwestern College.

Husbands has taught and published extensively in the areas of Christian doctrine, ethics, and World Christianity. He has held faculty roles at Wheaton College and Tyndale University. His exemplary contributions as a theologian and scholar were honored in his appointment as the inaugural occupant of the Leonard and Marjorie Maas Endowed Professorship in Reformed Theology at Hope College.

Dr. Husbands and his wife Becky have three adult children, Olivia, Elliott, and Ethan.

Denver Seminary is a non-denominational graduate school of theology located in Littleton, Colo. The Seminary’s mission is to prepare men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture. Established in 1950, Denver Seminary offers on-campus, fully online, and hybrid degree programs, and has an extension campus in Washington DC and a Korean Global Program. In addition, the Seminary offers programming for lay ministry through its Hispanic Programs and Black Church Programs.

