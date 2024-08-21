The Gospel Initiative at Denver Seminary to Host Conference on the Church and Politics, Fri. Sept. 20

Denver Seminary will engage in conversations about the Church and politics at a conference on September 20.

Join in person or online, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. MT

Christians play a significant role in our nation's politics and will continue to influence the direction of our country. But there's a range of perspectives on how believers should engage politically.” — Dr. Patty Pell, Executive Director, TGI

LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2024 election approaches, the role of Christians in shaping the political landscape will be a focal point in media coverage, church discussions, and community and household conversations. For some, the State is viewed as God’s servant for the common good; for others, it poses a challenge to faith and freedom. While some Christians dedicate their lives to political activism, others believe the Church should steer clear of the political sphere.

On Fri., Sept. 20, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (MT), topic experts will join The Gospel Initiative at Denver Seminary for the "Compelling and Credible Witness: The Church and Politics" conference to consider how the Church and Christians engage in today’s political environment. The conference is free and open to the public, in person and online. Register at DenverSeminary.edu/TGI.

Dr. Patty Pell, executive director of The Gospel Initiative, highlights the critical need for the Church to engage in discussions about Christian political involvement, especially as it relates to the broader Christian witness.

“Christians play a significant role in our nation’s politics and will continue to influence the direction of our country,” said Pell. “But there's a range of perspectives on how believers should engage politically. Through this conference, The Gospel Initiative seeks to bring together diverse voices to address these important questions.”

The conference will cover key topics, including appropriate methods for Christian political engagement, nonpartisan approaches to political involvement, the media's portrayal of Christians in politics, and how the Church's role in politics may evolve in response to cultural changes.

Presenters include:

Tim Alberta (pre-recorded presentation): Best-selling author of The Kingdom, The Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism, award-winning journalist, staff writer for The Atlantic, and former chief political correspondent for POLITICO.

Dr. Ryan Burge: Statistician and expert on religion and politics in the United States, associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, creator of hundreds of data visualizations on American political and religious trends.

Mark Charles: Native American activist, public speaker, consultant, and author

Justin Giboney: (pre-recorded presentation): attorney, political strategist, minister, co-founder and president of the AND Campaign

Dr. Mark Young: Denver Seminary president

Register to attend the conference in-person at Denver Seminary, 6399 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, Colo., 80120, or via livestream, for no charge at DenverSeminary.edu/TGI.

For more information about the conference, contact TGI Director of Public Engagement Jason Woodman at 303.357.5859 or Jason.Woodman@DenverSeminary.edu.

About The Gospel Initiative and Denver Seminary

The Gospel Initiative supports the Church’s mission in creating a compelling, compassionate, and credible gospel presence in contemporary society.

Denver Seminary is a non-denominational graduate school of theology located in Littleton, Colo. The Seminary’s mission is to prepare men and women to engage the needs of the world with the redemptive power of the gospel and the life-changing truth of Scripture. Established in 1950, Denver Seminary offers on-campus, fully online, and hybrid degree programs, and has an extension campus in Washington DC and a Korean Global Program. In addition, the Seminary offers programming for lay ministry through its Hispanic Church Programs and Black Church Programs.

